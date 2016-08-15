Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Don't let a coffee spill leave a lingering stain on your clothes. Check out these tricks for removing coffee stains using products you likely already have in your laundry room.

If you typically start your mornings with a cup of coffee, it's almost inevitable that you'll have to deal with drips or spills at some point. Whether you're just heading out the door with a to-go mug or grabbing your caffeine fix at work, coffee stains on clothing tend to happen at the most inopportune times. Unfortunately, coffee can leave a dark, ugly stain, especially on lighter fabrics. But don't fret! These stains usually come out with a few simple cleaning strategies that involve products you likely already have on hand, including vinegar and bleach.

Whichever coffee stain removal method you choose, it's important that you don't place the garment in the dryer until the stain is completely gone. Machine-drying the item while a coffee mark is still visible can set the stain and make it nearly impossible to remove. As with most fabric stains, it's also best to act quickly when treating coffee stains on clothing. If the spill just happened, immediately remove the garment and flush the fabric with cold water through the back of the fabric. This can prevent the stain from penetrating the material and becoming more difficult to lift out. If a simple cold-water rinse doesn't do the trick, or if the stain is older than a few minutes, try one of these other proven methods for removing coffee stains from clothing.

How to Remove Coffee Stains with Vinegar

Dried coffee stains on clothing often require a soak in a cleaning solution to completely lift out the spot. A solution of distilled white vinegar, liquid detergent, and water can effectively loosen coffee stains after a few minutes. This coffee stain removal method works well on most types of clothing, but if you're worried about damaging the garment, test the technique on an inconspicuous area first.

Mix the following in a bucket or other large container:

1 quart lukewarm water

1/2 teaspoon liquid dishwashing detergent

1 tablespoon white vinegar

Soak clothing in the solution for 15 minutes, then rinse and hang to dry. Check the area to see if the stain remains. If the stain is gone, you can go ahead and wash the clothes.

How to Treat Coffee Stains with an Enzyme Presoak

If your coffee stain is a little more stubborn, try this cleaning method. First, use a white sponge to dab rubbing alcohol on the stain, working from the outside to the center. Then in a small bucket, mix a batch of:

1 quart warm water

1 tablespoon enzyme presoak product ($8, Target)

Place stained clothing in the bucket and allow it to soak for 30 minutes. Remove the garment and check the stained area. Again, if you can no longer see the stain, you're safe to wash the clothing as normal.

How to Use Bleach to Remove Coffee Stains on Clothing