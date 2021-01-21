7 Best Bath Towels for a Spa-Like Experience Every Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A plush bath towel can make your morning shower feel like a trip to a fancy spa. For a luxurious bathing routine, your towels should be soft, absorbent, and durable enough to withstand daily use and frequent washings. The trouble is sorting through the multitude of options to find the best bath towels for you. Towels come in a wide variety of materials, sizes, thicknesses, and price points, so it's important to consider your personal preferences and budget while shopping.

First, pay attention to the bath towel's material. Known for its absorbency and softness, cotton is the most popular material for towels, but you'll also find options made from materials like bamboo or microfiber. The thickness or weight of the towel is also important. Fabric weight is measured in grams per square meter (GSM), and the standard weight for towels is approximately 400 to 600 GSM. Anything above 600 will feel extra luxurious and absorb more water, but these towels generally cost more. Although less absorbent, towels with lower GSM will dry faster and feel more lightweight.

After purchasing new bath towels, the first thing you should do is wash them. Laundering towels before use removes any leftover coatings from the production process and maximizes absorbency. For future washes, launder bath towels separately from clothes and only use fabric softener every three to four washes to preserve their fluffy feel.