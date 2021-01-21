7 Best Bath Towels for a Spa-Like Experience Every Day
These fluffy, absorbent towels make stepping out of the shower so much better.
A plush bath towel can make your morning shower feel like a trip to a fancy spa. For a luxurious bathing routine, your towels should be soft, absorbent, and durable enough to withstand daily use and frequent washings. The trouble is sorting through the multitude of options to find the best bath towels for you. Towels come in a wide variety of materials, sizes, thicknesses, and price points, so it's important to consider your personal preferences and budget while shopping.
First, pay attention to the bath towel's material. Known for its absorbency and softness, cotton is the most popular material for towels, but you'll also find options made from materials like bamboo or microfiber. The thickness or weight of the towel is also important. Fabric weight is measured in grams per square meter (GSM), and the standard weight for towels is approximately 400 to 600 GSM. Anything above 600 will feel extra luxurious and absorb more water, but these towels generally cost more. Although less absorbent, towels with lower GSM will dry faster and feel more lightweight.
After purchasing new bath towels, the first thing you should do is wash them. Laundering towels before use removes any leftover coatings from the production process and maximizes absorbency. For future washes, launder bath towels separately from clothes and only use fabric softener every three to four washes to preserve their fluffy feel.
Here are our top picks for the best bath towels to buy in 2021.
These are by far the best bath towels I've ever owned. The large size (30 x 56 inches) and thick, absorbent cotton material make me feel like I'm staying at a fancy hotel rather than stepping out of my own shower. I chose the crisp white version to reinforce the hotel-like aesthetic, but these luxury bath towels also come in 16 colors that range from soft neutrals to bold brights.
Buy It: Hotel Collection Ultimate MicroCotton Bath Towel, $18 (originally $36), Macy's
Popular for their absorbency and plush feel, Turkish bath towels are made from premium cotton grown in Turkey. These ones from Parachute are thick and cozy but dry quickly once you hang them up. One reviewer writes, "They're incredibly soft and plush and make showering feel luxurious." The Turkish towels are available in six earthy colors and four sizes, including washcloths and hand towels.
Buy It: Classic Towels ($29, Parachute)
Coming in at less than $8 each, these budget-friendly bath towels feel much more expensive than they are. More than 3,000 reviewers gave them a perfect 5-star rating for their thick, fluffy feel. The absorbent cotton material is designed to get softer with every wash, and they come in 11 different colors. You can also purchase these bath towels as a six-piece set.
Buy It: Better Homes and Gardens Thick and Plush Bath Towel ($8, Walmart)
Measuring 35 x 70 inches, these large bath towels are perfect for taller individuals or those who like completely wrap themselves up after a shower. One 5-star reviewer, out of more than 2,000 others, describes them as, "Very soft, perfect thickness, and very absorbent!" The 100% cotton towels are sold as a set of two.
Buy It: Utopia Towels Luxurious Jumbo Bath Sheet, $31 (originally $33), Amazon
These textured bath towels are made of durable 100% cotton that feels soft to the touch and dries quickly on a towel rack and in the dryer. "My first set is going strong well over 2 years," writes one shopper. "They dry faster than other towels and save me time on wash day." The 30 x 60-inch bath towels are available in a range of colors and four basic sizes, as well as a six-piece set.
Buy It: JCPenney Home Quick Dri Textured Solid Bath Towels, $5 (originally $14), JCPenney
With a fabric weight of 820 GSM, these towels are extra thick and supremely soft. Made of 100% Turkish cotton, they're Brooklinen's best-selling towel. "These are the ultimate fluffy towels!" writes one reviewer. "It is such a treat to wrap up in one of these after a shower. Just ordered some more for guests!" Sold as a set of two, the towels are available in several shades of white, gray, and blue.
Buy It: Super-Plush Bath Towels ($69, Brooklinen)
Fans of bamboo bed sheets will love these absorbent bath towels made from Turkish cotton and bamboo viscose. The eco-friendly material naturally repels odors and allergens, and the towels are designed to last. "We bought our first set in 2007 and finally thought we'd replace them with new towels," one reviewer says. "They are BY FAR the softest and longest-lasting towels we've ever owned!"
Buy It: Bamboo Bath Towel ($29, Cariloha)
