This Turkish Cotton Towel Set Has 19,600 Perfect Ratings and It's on Sale for Less Than $25
When you're stocking your bathroom with all of your favorite products for baths, showers, and self-care, don't forget about your towels. After all, using the best bath towels is a little luxury you can look forward to daily—and Amazon shoppers give high praise to this set that's on sale for less than $25.
A good bathroom towel is soft, absorbent, and durable. The pieces in American Linen's 3-piece Premium Turkish Cotton Towel Set are made of tightly woven Turkish cotton with thick, long individual fabric loops. Each towel set includes three pieces: one bath towel (27x54 inches), one hand towel (16x28 inches), and one washcloth (13x13 inches).
American Linen promises that its towels can endure many laundry days—just give them a wash before using for the first time. The set is on sale for $22, which means each towel costs just over $7 right now.
"I can't say enough about how perfect these towels are," wrote one reviewer, who titled their review, "The BEST towels you will EVER use!" They continued: "First, they are SO soft and fluffy, and they feel much thicker than they look! Fantastic quality (so far). These are incredibly absorbent and dry very quickly … These are the best (that I can remember) towels I've ever bought."
More than 19,600 shoppers have rated the set five stars. "This towel set is really luxurious," writes one reviewer. "They are large enough to wrap my whole body in comfortably with overlap, leaving no huge uncovered gaps. I have been using these bath towels [for] almost one month every morning. I was buying my towels from retail stores until now. When I compare the price and quality between Amazon and retail stores, Amazon is definitely best."
The towel set is vailable in an abundance of colors, including black, sage, and sky blue, and you can save $15 while they're on sale on Amazon.