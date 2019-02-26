Laundry & Linens

You spend a lot of money on clothing and linens, so you want to launder them properly to ensure they continue to look new years after you take the tags off. We'll help you decode laundry cycles and learn which ones you can ignore.

Most Recent

How to Clean Bathroom Rugs

How to Clean Bathroom Rugs

You might be leaving this essential task out of your bathroom cleaning routine. Learn how to clean a bathroom rug with our expert tips.
Read More
The Dos and Don’ts of Electric Blanket Safety

The Dos and Don’ts of Electric Blanket Safety

Electric blankets are a favorite winter accessory, but make sure you're using one safely with expert tips from Mr. Electric.
Read More
Save Your Home From a Fire By Cleaning Your Dryer Vent

Save Your Home From a Fire By Cleaning Your Dryer Vent

In many homes, the dryer vent goes untouched. See why that’s a huge mistake, and five major warning signs that your dryer vent is clogged.
Read More
The Fastest Way to Slip on a Duvet Cover

The Fastest Way to Slip on a Duvet Cover

Leave your laundry day frustrations in the past. This is the easiest, fastest way to put a comforter into a duvet cover.
Read More
How to Stop Fabric Pilling For Good With These 5 Easy Hacks

How to Stop Fabric Pilling For Good With These 5 Easy Hacks

We found the best way to de-pill those pesky balls of lint from everything in your home!
Read More
How to Clean Your Dirty White Shoes With This Amazing New Hack

How to Clean Your Dirty White Shoes With This Amazing New Hack

We found the best way to clean your dirty white shoes that's easy and inexpensive!
Read More

More Laundry & Linens

This is the Best Way to Effortlessly Fill Your Duvet Cover

This is the Best Way to Effortlessly Fill Your Duvet Cover

Keep your eyes on what this woman does in the video.
Read More
9 Genius Packing Hacks for Your Next Trip

9 Genius Packing Hacks for Your Next Trip

Maximize suitcase space and conquer carry-on clutter with our clever packing hacks. These must-know tricks will save you time and make packing a breeze.
Read More
How to Remove Coffee Stains

How to Remove Coffee Stains

Read More
How to Fold a Towel

How to Fold a Towel

Read More
The Secret to Perfectly Folded Sheets

The Secret to Perfectly Folded Sheets

Read More
How to Do Laundry

How to Do Laundry

Read More

How to Clean an Iron

Prevent your iron from sticking to clothing with these easy tips for cleaning an iron that help you flush its steam vents, too.

All Laundry & Linens

Ironing Equipment You Need to Be a Better Ironer (And Make the Job Easier!)

Ironing Equipment You Need to Be a Better Ironer (And Make the Job Easier!)

Read More
How to Iron (It's Easier Than You Think)

How to Iron (It's Easier Than You Think)

Read More
How to Clean a Mattress

How to Clean a Mattress

Read More
The Best Way to Clean Your Pillows

The Best Way to Clean Your Pillows

Read More
Pre-Laundry Checklist

Pre-Laundry Checklist

Read More
How to Whiten & Brighten Laundry

How to Whiten & Brighten Laundry

Read More
Buying Bed Sheets

Buying Bed Sheets

Read More
You've Been Folding Your Clothes All Wrong!

You've Been Folding Your Clothes All Wrong!

Read More
How to Load a Washing Machine

How to Load a Washing Machine

Read More
How to Care for Your Clothes Dryer

How to Care for Your Clothes Dryer

Read More
Removing Stains from Fabrics

Removing Stains from Fabrics

Read More
Dry Cleaning Basics

Dry Cleaning Basics

Read More
What Not to Do When Treating Stains (And What to Do Instead)

What Not to Do When Treating Stains (And What to Do Instead)

Read More
How to Care for Bedsheets

How to Care for Bedsheets

Read More
How to Solve Every Laundry Mishap

How to Solve Every Laundry Mishap

Read More
Must-Have-Laundry Products

Must-Have-Laundry Products

Read More
How to Choose the Best Dryer

How to Choose the Best Dryer

Read More
How to Dry Clothing (Yes, There Is a Right Way)

How to Dry Clothing (Yes, There Is a Right Way)

Read More
How to Remove Stains from Kids' Clothes

How to Remove Stains from Kids' Clothes

Read More
How to Wash Towels to Make Them Last Longer

How to Wash Towels to Make Them Last Longer

Read More
How to Wash and Dry Down-Filled Items

How to Wash and Dry Down-Filled Items

Read More
Tips for Washing Baby Clothes

Tips for Washing Baby Clothes

Read More
Buying a Washing Machine

Buying a Washing Machine

Read More
How to Wash Clothes by Hand

How to Wash Clothes by Hand

Read More
Washing Machine Care

Washing Machine Care

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com