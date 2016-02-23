A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To

The simplest way to keep your home reliably clean? Stick to a cleaning schedule. It's not as daunting as it sounds. In fact, when set up correctly, it's quite the opposite. "A whole-home cleaning schedule allows you to feel less stressed because you know that neat and tidy isn't ever too far out of reach," says Aby Garvey, organizing and productivity expert at Simplify 101. "If you notice dusty bookcases on Tuesday, for example, and you know that Wednesday is your cleaning day, it's a lot less unsettling than if you have no idea when you'll get around to cleaning again."

The trick lies in creating a realistic schedule that truly works for you and your home. Depending on the time you have available, that could mean a weekly cleaning schedule or a monthly cleaning schedule. Read on for simple step-by-step tips to set you up for stress-free cleaning success.