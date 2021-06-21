Amazon Marked Down So Many Vacuums for Amazon Prime Day, but These Are the 9 Best
With many people spending more time at home this summer, creating a welcoming and tidy space is of the utmost importance. One cleaning essential that's key to tackling everyday grime and messes is your trusty vacuum. But if yours isn't performing the way you want, the best time to shop for a new one is right now during Amazon Prime Day. Nearly every kind of floor care appliance is currently on sale, including upright, stick, and robot vacuum cleaners. The best part? With an Amazon Prime membership (sign up for a 30-day free trial here), you'll find spectacular sales on best-selling products up to $280 off.
Upright vacuums are often the best starter options because they're the most affordable. And when you snag one during Amazon's two-day event, you'll be even more impressed with the price. Best-selling upright vacuums, such as the Bissell CleanView Vacuum that can pick up debris with just one pass, are down to just $80. The Shark Rotator Power Lift-Away, which can easily clean your carpets, stairs, and blinds, has over 6,700 five-star ratings and is 47% off during Prime Day.
If you're searching for a lightweight vacuum that'll effortlessly go from one room of your home to another, a stick vacuum might be your best bet. Not only do stick vacuums like the Shark Navigator Freestyle or the Dirt Devil Power Swerve save space, but they're also easy on your joints when maneuvering, making them ideal for anyone with arthritis.
Although upright and cordless vacuums are handy for cleaning up dirt and pet hair, a robot vacuum is the ultimate do-it-all solution. With just a push of a button, the robot vacuum starts cleaning your floors and then returns to the dock once the job is complete. During Amazon's vacuum cleaner sale, you can get the self-emptying Shark IQ and the Yeedi drop-proof robot vacuum for up to 50% off. Plus, the beloved iRobot Roomba robot vacuum that can suck up dust bunnies and crumbs is going for $51 off right now.
Ready to start shopping? Browse through this list of the nine best vacuum deals going on during Amazon Prime Day 2021.
Best Upright Vacuum Deals
- Bissell CleanView Vacuum, $80 (originally $90)
- Hoover WindTunnel 2 Whole House Rewind Upright Vacuum, $100 (originally $130)
- Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum, $169 (originally $320)
Best Cordless and Stick Vacuum Deals
- Dirt Devil Power Swerve Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum, $79 (originally $100)
- Moosoo 4-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum, $97 (originally (130)
- Shark Navigator Freestyle Cordless Stick Vacuum, $127 (originally $150)
Best Robot Vacuum Deals
- Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Vacuum, $320 (originally $600)
- Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $90 (originally $180)
- iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, $199 (originally $250)