This Genius Water Bottle Makes It Easy to Wash Your Hands on the Go

When you're out and about, it can be hard to find a reliable place to wash your hands. There might not be a public restroom nearby, and even when there is, there's a good chance that the soap dispensers are empty. Sure, hand sanitizers are convenient, but if you have sensitive skin or need to rinse any dirt or grime off of your hands, it doesn't always cut it.

Ask any parent, and they'll tell you that keeping kids' hands clean is a full-time job. As parents of four young children, Cindy and Gabe Trevizo know that struggle all too well. They love to spend time outdoors together but dislike having to rely on hand sanitizer, which can irritate skin and any cuts or abrasions. Hand sanitizer also isn't as effective as soap and water, especially when your hands are dirty.

The Trevizo's hand-washing frustrations came to a head when they took their kids to a park for a birthday party. "There was a merry-go-round, carousel, and a train, so our kids' hands were on everything. It was time for pizza, and they had sanitizer because the bathroom was a six-minute walk away. We used it, but the whole time I was thinking, 'We need soap and water right now,'" Cindy says.

And so Suds2Go was born. What began as a Kickstarter fund in 2018 developed into a blossoming small business. Their goal? To make clean hands accessible to everyone.

person pouring water from suds2go on hands Credit: Courtesy of Suds2Go

The Suds2Go portable hand washing system is a dual-purpose product: it allows you to wash your hands while away from home, and it's also a 25-ounce stainless steel water bottle. The lid's cap can be opened two ways, depending on if you're drinking water or rinsing off your hands. For drinking, simply twist the cap on and off. For washing hands, pull the cap up to reveal a "rinse valve." It controls the amount of water that comes out, so you don't end up using too much. Once you've finished washing your hands, push the cap back down.

The lid also has a built-in soap dispenser. Simply fill the reservoir with any foaming hand soap, then use the pump to dispense as much soap as you need. Customers love how easy it is to use the bottle. "Suds2Go was a game-changer and lifesaver (perhaps literally) on my cross country road trip in 2020," says one 5-star reviewer. "It was very helpful when I was camping and avoiding busy public restrooms. In addition to using it to wash my hands on the road, it was great for washing my face and brushing my teeth at campsites. Now I keep it in my car for any time I need to clean up."

"Our hands feel so much cleaner than just using hand sanitizer, especially after a trip to the park when my kids have been playing in sand/dirt. They think it's fun to use too, which is a bonus!" raves another 5-star shopper.