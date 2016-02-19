Our Very Best Kitchen Cleaning Tips

You really should clean your stove top after every use, as minor spills and splatters will likely happen. Letting stains sit for a day or two will only make them tougher to remove! However, different stoves require different cleaning methods.

To clean a glass stove top, use a single-edged scraper on tough stains. Use a glass stove cleaner on the remainder of the stain, letting it sit before wiping clean.

When cleaning a gas stove top, pay attention to the grates first. Wipe clean, soak in hot soapy water, or, if recommended by the manufacturer, place in the dishwasher. Clean the stove burners with a small brush and damp cloth before returning the grates.

To clean an electric stove top, first remove the electric coil burners. Wash them with warm, soapy water and let dry completely. Wipe down the rest of the stove top and put the coils back in place.