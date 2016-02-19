Our Very Best Kitchen Cleaning Tips
Clean Kitchen Countertops
Even to do the most basic of functions in your kitchen, your countertops need to be clean and clear of clutter. After all, you don't want to be preparing tonight's dinner over a pile of crumbs from last night's feast. Start by putting small appliances, dirty dishes, and other items back in their place. Before you wipe down and disinfect your countertop, consider its material. Different surfaces require different care. In general, warm soapy water or diluted white vinegar will do the trick.
Scrub Kitchen Floors
The best way to clean kitchen floors is with a broom. Start by sweeping along the baseboards and collecting dirt in piles as you go. Keep a trash bin nearby to easily dispose of the debris. You may also want to keep kids and pets away from the kitchen as you sweep to prevent them from tracking crumbs all over your home. In addition to sweeping daily, mop kitchen floors weekly to remove grime and buildup.
How to Clean Kitchen Appliances
Knowing how to clean appliances will help keep every surface in your kitchen fingerprint-free. If you let too much time pass between cleanings, you could end up with a moldy refrigerator or a sticky stovetop. Vinegar works best for cleaning the refrigerator, cleaning the dishwasher, and keeping stainless-steel appliances looking their best. When it comes to cleaning your microwave, simply heat a bowl of water until it boils, then wipe away the loosened food bits with a cloth.
How to Clean a Stove Top
You really should clean your stove top after every use, as minor spills and splatters will likely happen. Letting stains sit for a day or two will only make them tougher to remove! However, different stoves require different cleaning methods.
To clean a glass stove top, use a single-edged scraper on tough stains. Use a glass stove cleaner on the remainder of the stain, letting it sit before wiping clean.
When cleaning a gas stove top, pay attention to the grates first. Wipe clean, soak in hot soapy water, or, if recommended by the manufacturer, place in the dishwasher. Clean the stove burners with a small brush and damp cloth before returning the grates.
To clean an electric stove top, first remove the electric coil burners. Wash them with warm, soapy water and let dry completely. Wipe down the rest of the stove top and put the coils back in place.
Tips for Cleaning Stainless Steel
A few household items and one surprising product are the secret to cleaning stainless-steel appliances. For everyday cleaning, wipe down your stainless-steel appliance with a slightly damp microfiber cloth. You can add a small amount of dish soap for surfaces with stuck-on smudges. Wipe dry with another clean cloth as soon as you're done. For tougher spots, wet a cloth with warm distilled white vinegar. Place on the spot, wait 30 minutes, and scrub clean. Always wipe with the grain when cleaning stainless steel.
How to Clean Cabinets
Unsightly fingerprints, grease, and dirt can be an eyesore on kitchen cabinets. To clean kitchen cabinets, wipe down weekly with a multi-purpose cleaner and a microfiber cloth. You should also do a seasonal deep-clean that includes scrubbing shelves, doors, and hardware. You can use a cleaning toothbrush to get deep in the crevices as needed.
How to Clean Your Kitchen Sink
After rinsing dishes, regularly clean your kitchen sink by giving it a quick scrub. Choose a cleaning product based on your sink's material. Baking soda works well for stainless-steel kitchen sinks, while a mix of hydrogen peroxide and baking soda clean white or porcelain kitchen sinks. After the sink basin is clean, polish the faucet. And don't forget to give your kitchen sink a deep-clean from time to time by cleaning the sink drain and disposal.
Sanitize a Kitchen Sponge
Washing dishes with a dirty sponge is counterintuitive. Make sure you keep this vital kitchen cleaning tool free of mold or bacteria. Learn how you can clean a sponge with vinegar, bleach, boiling water, and more.
Tips for Cleaning Black Appliances
Although sleek and contemporary, black appliances are not known for hiding dirt and spills. Clean black appliances using vinegar and water. Any leftover solution can be wiped clean with warm, soapy water and a microfiber cloth. Remember to dry quickly to avoid visible streaks.