Cabinets are the focal point of almost every kitchen, so when they're dirty, people will notice. Fingerprints, food splatters, and water marks are the main culprits, but tougher stains can build up over time. Fortunately, there are many easy tricks to learn how to clean kitchen cabinets.

We'll walk you through our time-saving cleaning schedule that alternates between spot-cleans and deep-cleans. Then, we'll guide you through the best way to clean kitchen cabinets tailored to individual cabinet types. After all, what works on a painted cabinet might not work on a glass cabinet.

Before you begin, read through the steps and make sure you have all of the necessary cleaning supplies on hand. For maximum convenience, we used common cleaning agents, like vinegar and baking soda, but it's still a good idea to double-check your pantry. You'll also want to make sure you know what cabinet material you're working with. The difference between wood and laminate, for example, can sometimes be tricky to spot. Consult your cabinet owners manual or speak with a cabinet professional if you're not sure.

Related: 7 kitchen items that need to be cleaned or replaced ASAP.

Image zoom

When Should You Clean Your Kitchen Cabinets

To save time and energy, we recommend a two-part cabinet cleaning method:

Weekly: Instead of frequently wiping down cabinets, the best way to clean kitchen cabinets is with a weekly spot treatment. Just spray multi-purpose cleaner on a microfiber cloth, and wipe away fingerprints, spatters, and other marks. Make sure to disinfect the hardware, too.

Instead of frequently wiping down cabinets, the best way to clean kitchen cabinets is with a weekly spot treatment. Just spray multi-purpose cleaner on a microfiber cloth, and wipe away fingerprints, spatters, and other marks. Make sure to disinfect the hardware, too. Seasonally: Give your cabinets a deep clean three or four times per year. To do so, empty the cabinets of all contents. Then dab a microfiber cloth with a mild cleaner and wipe down shelves, the inside of the door, and the outside of the door. Use a clean toothbrush to treat the corners and other small crevices. Let dry completely before restocking.

Related: You're not cleaning these common kitchen appliances enough.

Image zoom

Common Cabinet Stains (and How to Remove Them)

Fingerprints: The oily residue on fingers can leave behind nasty marks on cabinet doors and hardware. Cleaning kitchen cabinets with vinegar will remove fingerprints. Dampen a cloth in the mixture, apply to the prints, and buff clean with a polishing cloth.

The oily residue on fingers can leave behind nasty marks on cabinet doors and hardware. Cleaning kitchen cabinets with vinegar will remove fingerprints. Dampen a cloth in the mixture, apply to the prints, and buff clean with a polishing cloth. Grease: Cabinets directly above the range are most prone to grease stains. But cleaning grease cabinets isn't difficult. Just like oil-based fingerprints, clean greasy kitchen cabinets with diluted vinegar. Since these stains are likely larger than a fingerprint, you may need to repeat the process several times to get rid of grease on cabinets.

Cabinets directly above the range are most prone to grease stains. But cleaning grease cabinets isn't difficult. Just like oil-based fingerprints, clean greasy kitchen cabinets with diluted vinegar. Since these stains are likely larger than a fingerprint, you may need to repeat the process several times to get rid of grease on cabinets. Food splatters: Maybe a squirt of ketchup landed in the wrong spot or a countertop spill trickled down to the base cabinets. Whatever the scenario, remove food stains as soon as possible before cleaning kitchen cabinets with baking soda. Especially if you're working with a porous material, like wood, you don't want to give the stain a chance to set in. As soon as you notice it, wipe up as much of the residue as you can with a damp cloth. Then, apply a paste of baking soda and water to the spot. Let sit for a few minutes, then wipe away. Polish the area with a clean cloth.

Maybe a squirt of ketchup landed in the wrong spot or a countertop spill trickled down to the base cabinets. Whatever the scenario, remove food stains as soon as possible before cleaning kitchen cabinets with baking soda. Especially if you're working with a porous material, like wood, you don't want to give the stain a chance to set in. As soon as you notice it, wipe up as much of the residue as you can with a damp cloth. Then, apply a paste of baking soda and water to the spot. Let sit for a few minutes, then wipe away. Polish the area with a clean cloth. Water stains: If you have hard water, water stains on cabinets are all too familiar. The best way to clean kitchen cabinets would involve switching the water you use. Remedy the situation by using distilled water whenever you clean your cabinets.

If you have hard water, water stains on cabinets are all too familiar. The best way to clean kitchen cabinets would involve switching the water you use. Remedy the situation by using distilled water whenever you clean your cabinets. Scuffs: Remove scuffs caused by shoes, tables, or chairs with a soft eraser. Gently rub the eraser along the mark, then wipe away residue with a clean cloth. This is especially handy when learning how to clean white kitchen cabinets.

Image zoom

How to Clean Painted Cabinets

Painted kitchen cabinets are very common. They're an easy way to inject new color and warmth into a space without a total remodel. But like any other paint project, they require some maintenance to look their best. Follow these tips to clean painted kitchen cabinets:

For an easy, budget-friendly spot cleaner, just mix one part water with two parts baking soda. Dab the paste onto the stain, let sit for a few minutes, and wipe clean. Buff out any remaining residue with a clean cloth.

To learn how to clean grease off kitchen cabinets, use a cloth dampened with diluted ammonia. Gently wipe the cabinet until the stain is removed or visibly less noticeable.

After several years of wear, or once the paint starts to chip, consider repainting the cabinets.

Image zoom

How to Clean Wood Cabinets

It's tough to determine the best way to clean wood kitchen cabinets because they come in many different finishes with a variety of different seals. Some seals are more forgiving than others, but to be safe, stick with gentle cleaners on wood cabinets. Follow these tips to learn how to clean wood kitchen cabinets:

Use oil soap to both clean and shine your cabinets. This non-abrasive solution will make your cabinets look like new without causing any damage.

Always use damp, not soaked, cloths when cleaning wood cabinets. Too much liquid saturation will hurt the wood.

Use a dry microfiber cloth to buff and polish the wood. Always wipe with the grain of the wood.

Monitor the cabinets in high-moisture parts of the kitchen, such as directly above the stove. These are the cabinets that will need the most care as they're exposed to steam and condensation on a regular basis. Consider an extra coat of sealant for these cabinets.

Image zoom

How to Clean Laminate Cabinets

Laminate is very forgiving. The material responds well to most cleaners and requires little maintenance beyond weekly wipe downs. Follow these tips to clean laminate cabinets:

Wipe cabinets with an all-purpose cleaning wipe or diluted vinegar. Dry thoroughly with a clean cloth.

As with painted cabinets, remove stains with a paste made from baking soda and water. Let the mixture set into the stain, then wipe clean.

Avoid using abrasive cleaning pads, as they could scratch the cabinet's surface.

For scuffs on lower cabinets, use a soft eraser to remove marks.

Image zoom

How to Clean Glass Cabinets

Glass cabinets are often mixed with another material, such as wood or laminate, to create a paned door. Though the glass is simple to clean, make sure you choose an agent that won't harm the adjacent cabinet material. Follow these tips to clean glass cabinets: