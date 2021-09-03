How to Clean a Garbage Disposal to Eliminate Stinky Odors

Even if you're diligent about food scraps and run plenty of water when using your garbage disposal, it's likely to accumulate smelly food particles over time. Cleaning a garbage disposal requires both scraping away built-up grime and deodorizing the appliance while paying attention to the disposal chamber, splash guard, and trap.

Although it's often overlooked, the garbage disposal is an essential item on your kitchen cleaning checklist. Make the process easier by utilizing the natural cleaning materials you already use to clean countertops and kitchen appliances. The best way to clean a garbage disposal is a combination of the methods outlined below. These tips for cleaning a garbage disposal will remove odor and grime while helping to keep the appliance running smoothly.

water running down sink into garbage disposal Credit: Mariakray/Adobe Stock

How to Clean a Garbage Disposal Chamber

Before cleaning your garbage disposal, turn on cold water and run it to empty the chamber of debris. If it sounds like something might be stuck, turn off the disposal. For safety, wear rubber gloves and unplug the disposal before putting your hand in the chamber. Carefully reach in and pull out any large debris.



How to Clean a Garbage Disposal with Ice

Check out the product manual (often easily downloaded from the manufacturer or retailer website) for cleaning instructions for your disposal model. For example, Insinkerator suggests grinding hard materials, like ice, to scour the chamber.

To clean a garbage disposal with ice, place a few cups of ice into the chamber. Turn on cold water, then the disposal, running both until well after the ice is gone. For additional friction to remove pesky interior crud, add salt—large rock salt is especially effective—with the ice.

Although the popular hack that pairs ice cubes with hot water might seem effective, professionals and product manufacturers do not recommend using hot water while running the disposal.

How to Clean a Garbage Disposal with Baking Soda and Vinegar

Another common cleaning solution is baking soda, which acts as both a deodorizer and a scouring agent. For example, KitchenAid recommends stopping the drain and filling the sink with warm water and 1/4 cup baking soda, then removing the stopper while turning on the disposal. Similarly, you can pour both baking soda and distilled white vinegar into the chamber, letting it sit for a few minutes before turning on the tap and disposal to rinse.

How to Clean a Smelly Garbage Disposal

Cleaning a garbage disposal chamber will help remove food residue, but it might not entirely eliminate odors. Scrubbing the splash guard and adding a natural scent will freshen up any lingering smells.

How to Clean a Garbage Disposal Rubber Flange

The garbage-disposal splash guard—the rubber flanges around the drain that prevent food particles from coming back up—can be a major source of gunk and odor. To clean, apply grease-cutting dish soap to an old toothbrush and scrub under the splash guard, scraping off any residue that clings underneath. For extra protection, use an antibacterial cleaner to help combat smelly bacteria buildup.

How to Clean a Garbage Disposal with Lemon

In addition to the baking soda and vinegar method, lemon can be used to eliminate garbage disposal smells. Grind lemon, lime, or other citrus peelings to remove odors and grease the grinder blades for a good clean, too. To combat disposal stink, recommendations vary from fresh or frozen peels to wedges or quarters of lemon. Experiment to find what works best with your disposal and the strength of your grinder.

How to Clean the Garbage Disposal Trap