Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Keep your area rugs looking their best by following these simple tips for basic care, deep cleaning, and stain removal. Plus, learn how to properly treat specific types of area rugs.

How to Clean an Area Rug to Make It Look Like New Again

Area rugs warm up floors, inject color and pattern into a space, and create zones in your home's living quarters. But along with area rugs often come stains and debris, so it's important to know how to clean an area rug.

Image zoom Seth Smoot

The first step to cleaning an area rug is to identify your rug's material. This is important in prolonging its life, as different materials require unique area rug cleaning methods and materials. Our handy area rug cleaning guide will introduce you to the many types of rugs and offer tips and instructions for area rug cleaning and stain removal.

Image zoom Kritsada Panichgul

Basic Area Rug Care

Size, construction, and material determine the best way to clean an area rug. Care for large area rugs as you would wall-to-wall carpet. That means most rugs will benefit from the following care routine:

Vacuum large area rugs to remove dirt: As with carpet, regular vacuuming is the most important area rug cleaning step you can take. If a rug is reversible, vacuum both sides. This removes grit and grime that can wear out your rug prematurely. Take care to not vacuum any fringe. (Turn off the beater bar when vacuuming a shag rug to prevent tangling the long fibers.)

As with carpet, regular vacuuming is the most important area rug cleaning step you can take. If a rug is reversible, vacuum both sides. This removes grit and grime that can wear out your rug prematurely. Take care to not vacuum any fringe. (Turn off the beater bar when vacuuming a shag rug to prevent tangling the long fibers.) Brush out pet hair: A vacuum will sometimes leave pet hair behind. Use a stiff brush to remove the hair, brushing in the direction of the nap of the rug.

A vacuum will sometimes leave pet hair behind. Use a stiff brush to remove the hair, brushing in the direction of the nap of the rug. Turn rugs every year: Foot traffic and sun can put extra stress on area rugs. Turn them once or twice a year to even out the wear.

Foot traffic and sun can put extra stress on area rugs. Turn them once or twice a year to even out the wear. Shake small area rugs: If the rug is small enough, you can take it outside and shake it or beat it vigorously to remove dirt and grit. Some areas have ordinances about shaking rugs outdoors, so check your local codes first.

How to Clean a Rug: Material-by-Material Guide

Special types of rugs require special cleaning care. File away care tags on the rug for easy reference. Pay close attention to the manufacturer's recommendations for deep cleaning and using a rug shampooer or a cleaning machine on the rug. Follow these tips for taking care of specialty rugs.

Image zoom Anthony Masterson Photography

How to Clean Woven or Braided Rugs

Check rugs for stitching breaks before and after cleaning. Check labels to determine whether small braided rugs are washable. If they are, place them in a zippered pillowcase or mesh laundry bag. Wash in cool water on a gentle cycle, rinsing thoroughly. Tumble dry on a low setting.

To clean large braided rugs, place them on a vinyl or concrete floor or place an old blanket beneath them. Sponge commercial carpet-cleaning foam ($5, The Home Depot) over the surface and rub it in according to the product directions. Finish by rinsing or vacuuming. Dry thoroughly before replacing the rug on the floor.

Image zoom Kim Cornelison

How to Clean Hand-Knotted, Antique, and Oriental Rugs

Antique and Persian runners are popular choices for kitchens and other high-traffic areas, so they might need more attention than others. Vacuum a new Oriental rug as you would carpet and wool area rugs. Use special care with delicate vintage or antique rugs. Protect them from the vacuum by placing a piece of nylon screen over the rug and weighting it down with books or bricks. Vacuum over the screen. Or, tie a piece of nylon mesh ($5, Hobby Lobby) over the vacuum attachment and change the mesh frequently as dirt accumulates. Have these rugs professionally cleaned once a year. Rotate rugs to ensure even wear; direct exposure to the sun will cause fading.

Editor's Tip: When buying antique rugs, learn as much as you can from the seller about the rug's fiber content and construction. Ask for care tips.

Image zoom David Tsay

How to Clean Coir, Sisal, Rush, and Grass Rugs

Rugs made from natural fibers like coir, sisal, rush, and grass feature an open weave that allows dirt to sift through to the floor beneath. They're popular choices for welcome mats and mudroom rugs. Vacuum frequently, removing the rug occasionally to vacuum the floor beneath, as well. Many of these rugs are reversible; if so, flip every time you vacuum for even wear.

To clean stains or discolorations on a room-size natural-fiber rug, leave it in place. Protect the floor beneath it with a plastic drop cloth and towel. Scrub the stains with a soft brush dipped in soapy water. Rinse with clear water. Place a towel over the wet area. Blot the cleaned spot as dry as possible. Use a portable fan or hair dryer to speed drying. Move small rugs to a protected table or counter to clean. Water weakens the fibers, so work quickly and dry thoroughly to extend the life of these rugs.

Some natural-fiber rugs are constructed in squares that are sewn together. Buy a few extra squares or a smaller size of the same rug. If a rug square becomes irrevocably stained, clip the threads that hold it in place and replace with a new square. Hand-stitch it in place with heavy-duty carpet thread.

Image zoom Kim Cornelison

How to Clean Fur, Sheepskin, and Hair-on Hides

Shake unscented talcum powder on fur, sheepskin, and hair-on-hide rugs, and leave for several hours. Brush the talcum powder through the hair, then shake it out. Repeat this process several times, depending on the length of the fur. To clean the back of this type of rug, use a clean cotton cloth dipped in lukewarm soapy water. Wipe off any dirt or spills. Rinse with a cloth dipped in clean water and allow to dry completely before putting back in place.

Image zoom David A Land

How to Deep-Clean Rugs

Consult care labels for small rugs to determine whether they should be dry-cleaned, spot-cleaned, or laundered. A dry-cleaning-only label might indicate that a rug is not colorfast. Test before spot-cleaning. When you determine that a rug is washable, machine-wash it on the delicate cycle. To reduce the risk of tangling long fringe, divide the fringe into several hanks and wrap each one with white string. Place the rug in a mesh laundry bag or zippered pillowcase to protect it from the agitator, and wash in cold water on the gentle cycle.

Hang wet rugs over a clothes-drying rack, a slatted picnic table, or several bricks stacked on a porch, patio, or breezeway. Hanging a wet rug over a single clothesline will distort the shape of the rug as it dries. Small rugs made from synthetic fibers similar to carpeting can be laid to dry on a small worktable or counter that is protected by a drop cloth, old sheets, or towels.

Area rugs will benefit from a deep cleaning every 12-18 months. When using commercial cleaning products for the first time, test a small area of the rug to ensure that it is colorfast and not otherwise damaged by the product. To thoroughly clean a large rug, place it on a vinyl or concrete surface and apply carpet-cleaning foam and rub in according to directions. Finish by rinsing or vacuuming. Make sure the rug is dry before replacing it.

Dry-cleaning might also be an option for small- to mid-size rugs—check the labels for care instructions.

Image zoom Kim Cornelison

How to Remove Stains from Rugs

Time is of the essence when your rug becomes stained. Remember to blot, not rub, the stain and remove moisture from spills as quickly as possible.