How to Clean a Bathtub in 4 Simple Steps for Sparkling Results

Learn the best way to clean a bathtub to ensure it's ready for a relaxing soak. These easy cleaning tips help you achieve a squeaky-clean tub with minimal scrubbing.

Bathtubs provide an easy way to soothe away stress, but grimy buildup and stains can make your evening soak feel less than relaxing. Without regular cleaning, bacteria, dirt, hard-water deposits, soap scum, and even mold or mildew can build up in and around your tub over time. To maintain your bathtub's shine and ensure it's ready for bathing, follow our simple guide on how to clean a bathtub, including the drain, grout lines, and caulking. We'll show you how to use household ingredients, including dish soap, white vinegar, and baking soda, to cut through grime and remove bathtub stains with minimal scrubbing, saving you both time and money. With the right tips, achieving a squeaky-clean tub doesn't have to be a chore. Incorporate these smart tips into your regular bathroom cleaning routine for a sparkling bathtub in no time.

What to Use to Clean a Bathtub

Pay attention to the tub's material when deciding on the best way to clean your bathtub. The most common materials include fiberglass, acrylic, porcelain-enameled steel, and stone resin, all of which require different considerations for cleaning. Acrylic and fiberglass tubs, for example, can be easily scratched by abrasive tools or cleaners, while porcelain-enamel surfaces are prone to chipping and rust.

Check with the tub manufacturer for specific directions, but in general, it's best to avoid tools like steel wool or abrasive scrubbing pads when cleaning a bathtub. Choose mild bathtub cleaners or natural cleaning ingredients, such as white vinegar and baking soda, over harsh chemicals and scouring powders that can damage the surface of the tub. For any store-bought products, check the label to make sure the cleaner is OK to use on your type of tub.

How to Clean a Bathtub

Depending on how often you use your tub, you might need to follow these bathtub cleaning instructions about once a week. If you use your tub less frequently, plan to give it a good scrubbing at least once a month.

Step 1: Remove bathtub clutter.

If your bathtub ledge is filled with bottles and containers, you'll have a tough time getting everything clean. Streamline your bath products by choosing only what you need and storing the other items until needed. Fit these few must-haves in a confined corner or hang them overhead in a showerhead rack. This will also prevent your tub edges from gathering sticky residue left by dripping caps and pumps.

Step 2: Create your own bathtub cleaner.

Skip expensive store-bought bathtub cleaners and instead opt for something homemade. Mix together equal parts of distilled white vinegar and dish soap for an affordable cleaning alternative that is less harsh on your bathtub. Add a few drops of essential oil, such as lavender or tea tree, to mask the vinegar smell. The soap gets a boost from vinegar, a natural acid that works magic on mineral deposits and soap scum.

Editor's Tip: Some specialty tub materials might require special cleaning solutions. Be sure to use a method that's safe for your home's bathtub.

Step 3: Spray and scrub.

To clean your bathtub, spray the mixture on the entire tub, including the sides and bottom, and use a damp cloth or non-scratching sponge to wipe away residue. For tough bathtub stains, let the mixture sit for 15-20 minutes before scrubbing. You can also soak a cloth in the vinegar-soap mixture and lay it on top of the stain for extra cleaning power.

Save some time by filling your tub with an inch of warm water while you make your DIY bathtub cleaner. As you spray and scrub the sides of the tub, the cleaner will drip down into the tub basin, settling on the bottom. Scrub the bottom last, then drain the tub.

Step 4: Rinse the bathtub clean.

Thoroughly rinse the tub with clean water after scrubbing to wash away any remaining cleaning solution. For extra shine, wipe the tub clean with a rag or a towel. This is also a good habit to practice after each use to keep your bathtub clean and free of residue.

How to Clean Grout or Caulk Around Bathtub

If your tub is built into an alcove or part of a tub/shower combo, the surrounding areas also need regular cleaning. For a tiled tub surround, spray the area with a tile cleaner and gently scrub to remove stains and hard water deposits. Use a grout brush and a mixture of baking soda and water to remove grime between tiles. To clean the caulk or sealant around the bathtub, mix a small amount of chlorine bleach with baking soda to form a thick paste. Apply the paste to the caulk and let sit for about 10 minutes before rinsing clean. If the area is particularly moldy or damaged, consider removing and replacing the caulk.

How to Clean a Bathtub Drain