Though long favored for its deodorizing properties, baking soda also takes on tough cleaning jobs. Cleaning professionals share techniques and formulas for putting this eco-friendly affordable cleaning supply to work in your home with 15 uses for baking soda.

Debra Johnson, a Merry Maids home cleaning expert, offers these tips for using baking soda to keep bathrooms clean and fresh.

Spruce up the shower. On a wet microfiber cloth, sprinkle a small amount of baking soda and a couple drops of dishwashing liquid. Work the cloth between your hands to create a lather and use the cloth to scrub shower walls. For shower floors, sprinkle baking soda across the surface, squirt dishwashing liquid over the baking soda in an "S" motion, and scrub the floor with a wet brush. Rinse all shower surfaces with warm water. Wipe down the walls and floor with a dry microfiber cloth. Clean shower curtains with a damp microfiber cloth sprinkled with baking soda; rinse with hot water.

Cleaning drains with baking soda. Keep drains odor-free and flowing with the help of baking soda. Once a week, clean sink, tub, and shower drains with baking soda. Run hot water through the drain before pouring in 1/2 cup of baking soda. Let the baking soda sit for 15 minutes. Rinse with hot water to wash away musty smells and debris.

All-purpose scrubber. Sprinkle it on a damp sponge equipped with a scrubbing surface and scrub out tubs, sinks, and toilets.

Grout cleaner. Mix baking soda and hydrogen peroxide to create a paste for cleaning tile grout.

Kitchen Cleaning with Baking Soda

Baking soda works well as an all-purpose surface cleaner. But, when partnered with other household liquids, it becomes a high-powered potion that breaks through greasy residue, polishes metal, and unclogs drains.

Bust up grease. "I love baking soda for so many things," says cleaning expert Mary Findley (Go Clean), who shares her favorite method for cleaning scorched and stove drip pans. Bring vinegar to a boil in the microwave. Sprinkle baking soda on dirty pans and add the boiling vinegar. Let the mixture sit for 30 minutes. Wipe with a wet sponge and rinse. Repeat as needed.

Mix up a miracle cure. Jill Nystul, a cleaning expert and blogger,(One Good Thing by Jillee) creates her own kitchen cleanser. She places 1/4 cup baking soda in a small glass bowl and squirts in hydrogen peroxide to create a paste that she uses to clean large and small kitchen appliances, remove water-stains from utensils, and erase greasy residue that builds up on baking pans.

Easily clean an oven with baking soda. Leslie Reichert, a home-keeping expert and author (Green Cleaning Coach), recommends brushing a paste of baking soda and water on the sides and bottom of your oven. Spray the paste with vinegar and let it foam. Repeat spraying as needed until you can easily remove baked-on food particles.

Sink cleaner. Sprinkle baking soda on a half of a lemon (or make a paste of lemon juice and baking soda) and use it to clean stainless steel sinks.

Unclog kitchen drains. Shake a few tablespoons of baking soda into the drain; pour in heated vinegar, which will make the baking soda fizz to break up clogs, and rinse the drain with boiling water.

More Household Uses for Baking Soda

Who knows baking soda better than the folks at Arm & Hammer? Here are some cleaning tips from company experts.

Painted surface cleaner. Sprinkle baking soda on a damp sponge and lightly rub the sponge on walls and painted furniture to remove dirt. Wipe dry with a clean cloth.

Wax-free and tile floor cleaner. Mix a half cup of baking soda in a bucket of warm water, mop the floors, and rinse.

Laundry helper. Banish odors from dirty clothes and keep whites white and bright colors bright by adding a cup of baking soda to each laundry load.

Freshen the air. Sprinkle baking soda between accumulating layers in your kitchen waste can to control smells.

Carpet and upholstery refresher. Sparingly shake it onto carpets and upholstered furniture, let it sit for 15 minutes, and vacuum to remove the baking soda and the odors it has absorbed.

Shoe deodorizer. Make stinky sneakers less stinky by sprinkling baking soda inside sports shoes.

