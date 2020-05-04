The 10 Best Vacuums to Easily Remove Pet Hair from Floors and Furniture

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A shedding dog or cat doesn't have to ruin your decor. Our top picks, ranging from cordless vacuums from Dyson to robot vacuums from iRobot, will clean up the fur fast.

When you have dogs or cats, dealing with shedding fur is simply a part of everyday life. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to keep your home clean even with a fluffy pet running (or lounging) around. Many vacuum cleaners include special features to tackle the kinds of messes and debris caused by dogs and cats alike.

If you're in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, the right one likely depends on your budget and your home's floor plan. For instance, if you're willing to invest in a more expensive vacuum cleaner, you might consider a robotic option that can do the hard work for you, like the popular iRobot Roomba. Or perhaps you're looking for a device that can swiftly remove fur, hair, dust, and allergens from hardwood floors, in which case you'd want to consider something like this Bissell vacuum that doubles as a steam mop.

No matter your needs, there's a vacuum for you (and your pet). Keep scrolling to shop 10 of the best vacuums for tackling pet hair and messes at home.

Best Overall: Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum

Ideal for every type of floor surface, including hardwood and carpet, this upright vacuum cleaner from Dyson was specifically designed for pet owners. It delivers seriously strong suction power to remove dirt, microscopic allergens, and pet hair, and its ball design allows for easy navigation. There's also a turbine tool to help rid floors and furniture of pet hair and a tool to clean your stairs.

Buy It: Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum, $399.99 (originally $499.99), Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Robot: iRobot Roomba e5 (5150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

If you’re looking for a low-maintenance cleaning solution, a robot vacuum cleaner is a great option. This iRobot Roomba is cordess, bagless, and can run for 90 minutes on a full charge. It connects to your Wi-Fi and is compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Assistant devices, so you can set up voice commands and schedules, and comes with a charging hub.

Buy It: iRobot Roomba e5 (5150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $359.49 (originally $449.99), Wayfair

Best for Hardwood Floors: Bissell Symphony Pet All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop

This pet vacuum and steam mop combination from Bissell was made for homes with hard floor surfaces, including tile, laminate, marble, and hardwood. It's bagless, lightweight, and comes with a long cord so you can easily move around, even in large rooms. A two-in-one cleaning tool, it vacuums and mops at the same time and can accommodate both reusable and disposable mop heads to cover every type of pet mess.

Buy It: Bissell Symphony Pet All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop, $219.99, Wayfair

Best Cordless Stick: Dyson V8 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum

When it comes to cordless options, few compare to Dyson's V8 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum. Not only does it have a sleek, easy-to-store design, but it also gets the job done. With a powerful digital motor, it cleans hard floors and carpets while capturing 99.97% of particles. This model also runs on a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that provides about 40 minutes of power on a full charge. Plus, it seamlessly transitions into a handheld vacuum to clean small spills and reach tight spaces.

Buy It: Dyson V8 Animal Cord-free Stick Vacuum, $299.99 (originally $399.99), Bed Bath & Beyond

Best for Thick Carpet: Hoover Carpet Deep Cleaner

To clean thick carpeting, you'll need a heavy-duty pet vacuum cleaner that's up for the challenge, like this one from Hoover. It automatically transitions from washing when pushed forward to drying when pulled backward, so you don't even have to think about pressing a button. The carpet cleaner uses just the right amount of solution every time and uses power brushes to pick up dirt, debris, and anything else your pet might leave behind.

Buy It: Hoover Carpet Deep Cleaner, $199.99 ($289.99), Wayfair

Most Versatile: Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Bagless Upright Vacuum

This upright vacuum cleaner is incredibly versatile. It can clean just about every floor surface type, including upholstery, thanks to its detachable canister that allows for portable cleaning. It even comes with a special pet tool that removes fur and hair in a snap.

Buy It: Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Bagless Upright Vacuum, $229.99, Wayfair

Best Budget: Hoover Pet Max Complete Bagless Upright Vacuum

For an affordable pet vacuum cleaner that's still powerful enough to tackle fur and messes, consider this bagless upright vacuum from Hoover. It has a 2.5-liter capacity, a pet odor-absorbing filter, and attachable tools for deeper cleaning. The vacuum also adjusts to four different heights to adapt to multiple floor types and has a quick-release cleaning wand that extends 12 feet to get to hard-to-reach places.

Buy It: Hoover Pet Max Complete Bagless Upright Vacuum, $126.99 (originally $136.99), Wayfair

Best Handheld: Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum

This small handheld vacuum was made for quick cleanups. It weighs just four pounds, and despite its compact design, it still offers powerful suctioning to remove dirt and hair from upholstery, carpet, and stairs. It also comes with two interchangeable nozzles and a HEPA filter to eliminate dust and dander.

Buy It: Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum, $36.99, Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Lightweight: Shark Rocket Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

This cordless stick vacuum is lightweight for easy maneuvering. It comes with a self-cleaning brush roll that keeps hair and fur from getting wrapped up inside and has a deep cleaning suction that works well on hardwood floors and thick carpeted areas alike. The Shark vacuum also includes a crevice tool and a pet tool for targeted cleaning.

Buy It: Shark Rocket Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum, $249.99 (originally $299.99), Bed Bath & Beyond

Best for Stairs: Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Pro with Bonus 3-in-1 Stair Tool

This upright, pet-friendly vacuum cleaner is surprisingly lightweight and includes a three-in-one stair tool, making it ideal for two-story homes. No batteries required, it comes with a long 30-foot cord and is fit for cleaning carpet, concrete, hardwood, and upholstery. With turbo cleaning power, a crevice tool, and dusting brush, it can clean all of your pet's messes, as well as everyday dust and debris.

Buy It: Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Pro with Bonus 3-in-1 Stair Tool, $209.99 (originally $249.99), Bed Bath & Beyond