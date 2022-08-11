This All-in-One Vacuum Cleaner and Mop Is 'an Absolute Game Changer'—and It's on Sale

You can save $40 on it right now.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten

Published on August 11, 2022

Tineco iFLOOR Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you're watching a design show on TV or upgrading the flooring in your home, it feels like everyone loves the look (and maintenance) of hardwood, laminate, and vinyl. Even though all three are typically easier to clean than carpeting, it's important to keep in mind that the floors still require sprucing. Because you can't clean floors with just any type of gadget, shoppers say this popular double-duty tool is the one you need—and you can currently save $40 on the vacuum and mop thanks to a clickable coupon.

The great thing about the lightweight Tineco iFloor Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum and Mop is it performs both functions at the same time. That means you can vacuum up hair, dirt, and crumbs as you mop your floors. Plus, it has a two-tank system that keeps fresh water separate from the dirty water while you mop. Unsurprisingly, the features have shoppers talking, resulting in 8,700 five-star ratings and 1,300 positive reviews.

PHOTO / ID

Buy It: Tineco iFloor Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum and Mop, $130 with coupon (was $170), Amazon

"I love the fact that I can mop at the same time I am vacuuming. It cuts my cleaning time down to a quarter of what I used to have to do," shared one five-star reviewer. "After my first vac/mop, I realized this product was an absolute game changer: I save time, use less cleaning product, and my floors have never been cleaner," added another shopper.

The key to the wet-dry mop's success is using it on sealed floors (think: hardwood, laminate, linoleum, and stone). As long as your floors meet the requirement, you can charge your device on the included dock, add your cleaning formula with water, and mop and vacuum for up to 22 minutes. Plus, the device is cordless, so you won't have to worry about staying near an outlet.

The Tineco iFloor model also includes a few cleaning modes. If you're cleaning your entire floor, you'll want to use the general setting. But if you simply need to clean up a spill, you can press the spot button (it's located below the on and off switches). Once your cleaning session is complete, empty the tanks and place the wet-dry vacuum and mop back on its charging station. From there, select the self-clean option, which will prompt the machine to scrub its tube and brush for you.

One shopper praised the vacuum and mop combo for being lightweight and easy to maneuver, adding that it ultimately does a "shockingly good job."

Why purchase a mop and a vacuum to clean your floors when you can get one gadget that does both? To save time and to keep your floors spotless, add the cordless Tineco iFloor model to your cleaning lineup while the coupon is live.

