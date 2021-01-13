Sherwin-Williams Just Launched Sanitizing Paint That Helps Reduce the Spread of Germs
This innovative paint product gives you one less surface to worry about cleaning.
These days, many of us are spraying, scrubbing, and sanitizing surfaces more than ever before. We're now acutely aware of how germy household surfaces can get and how much time and effort it takes to keep things clean. Maintaining a healthy, hygienic home is a constant battle, but the latest innovation from Sherwin-Williams can do some of that work for you. The company just launched an interior paint with sanitizing technology that helps keep walls free of germs and bacteria with no extra cleaning necessary.
This super-powered paint features antibacterial properties that can kill more than 90% of bacteria on the wall's surface within two hours of exposure. Particularly useful in high-traffic areas like kitchens and bathrooms, it's even more effective (up to 99.9%) at eliminating certain harmful bacteria, including Staph and E. coli, which can cause serious infections in both kids and adults. The microbicidal paint also helps inhibit the growth of germs over time. As long as the surface remains damage-free, the paint can provide ongoing sanitizing power for up to four years.
This new product expands on the brand's popular SuperPaint line of interior acrylic latex paints, which offer rich color and a smooth, durable finish that holds up well to scrubbing. Sherwin-Williams also recently released a SuperPaint product with air-purifying capabilities, which reduces volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in the air and helps prevent mold or mildew growth on the surface.
Both of these hardworking paints are available in 540 shades as part of Sherwin-Williams' new Living Well collection, which includes specially curated color palettes designed to encourage wellbeing and comfort. SuperPaint with Sanitizing Technology costs $67.49 per gallon and is currently only available in a satin sheen. Priced $2 cheaper, the air-purifying version is offered in flat, satin, and semi-gloss finishes. Whether you apply it on kitchen cabinets or bedroom walls, this paint gives you one less thing to worry about when it comes to keeping a clean home.
