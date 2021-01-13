Sherwin-Williams Just Launched Sanitizing Paint That Helps Reduce the Spread of Germs

These days, many of us are spraying, scrubbing, and sanitizing surfaces more than ever before. We're now acutely aware of how germy household surfaces can get and how much time and effort it takes to keep things clean. Maintaining a healthy, hygienic home is a constant battle, but the latest innovation from Sherwin-Williams can do some of that work for you. The company just launched an interior paint with sanitizing technology that helps keep walls free of germs and bacteria with no extra cleaning necessary.

This super-powered paint features antibacterial properties that can kill more than 90% of bacteria on the wall's surface within two hours of exposure. Particularly useful in high-traffic areas like kitchens and bathrooms, it's even more effective (up to 99.9%) at eliminating certain harmful bacteria, including Staph and E. coli, which can cause serious infections in both kids and adults. The microbicidal paint also helps inhibit the growth of germs over time. As long as the surface remains damage-free, the paint can provide ongoing sanitizing power for up to four years.