Pine-Sol Is Now Approved by the EPA to Kill Coronavirus and It's in Stock Now
Here's where you can buy the surface cleaner.
For the past few months, cleaning products have been in short supply, including a shortage of Clorox disinfecting wipes that will likely last until 2021, as people stocked up to protect their homes against the virus that causes COVID-19. However, you now have one more option that's currently in stock. Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner was just added to the Environmental Protection Agency's list of approved coronavirus-killing cleaners.
Buy It: Pine-Sol All-Purpose Cleaner ($13, Amazon)
The Clorox Company, which manufactures Pine-Sol, announced in a news release that Pine-Sol Original was proven in laboratory testing to successfully kill the pathogen SARS-CoV-2 on hard, non-porous surfaces. It joins a list of several hundred cleaning agents, including Clorox and Lysol products, that can effectively neutralize the virus on household surfaces.
However, unlike many other disinfectants, Pine-Sol is currently available from a wide variety of retailers. You can find it in stock both online and in stores at retailers including Target, Walmart, The Home Depot, Walgreens, and CVS Pharmacy. Some stores even offer bulk packages with multiple bottles ($34, Walmart) so you can stock up for the coming months.
You can use Pine-Sol to clean a variety of surfaces around the home, including frequently-touched areas like doorknobs, countertops, appliance handles, toilets, tables, and more. To effectively disinfect with Pine-Sol, apply the product undiluted to the surface using a clean sponge or cloth. Wet the area thoroughly, then let it sit for at least 10 minutes before rinsing clean. If the surface is particularly grimy, remove any dirt or residue first before disinfecting.
Besides killing germs, the cleaner cuts through odors and leaves behind a crisp, pine scent, leaving you with a fresh-smelling home without any worries about your family's wellbeing.
