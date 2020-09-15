Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Pine-Sol Is Now Approved by the EPA to Kill Coronavirus and It's in Stock Now

For the past few months, cleaning products have been in short supply, including a shortage of Clorox disinfecting wipes that will likely last until 2021, as people stocked up to protect their homes against the virus that causes COVID-19. However, you now have one more option that's currently in stock. Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner was just added to the Environmental Protection Agency's list of approved coronavirus-killing cleaners.

The Clorox Company, which manufactures Pine-Sol, announced in a news release that Pine-Sol Original was proven in laboratory testing to successfully kill the pathogen SARS-CoV-2 on hard, non-porous surfaces. It joins a list of several hundred cleaning agents, including Clorox and Lysol products, that can effectively neutralize the virus on household surfaces.

You can use Pine-Sol to clean a variety of surfaces around the home, including frequently-touched areas like doorknobs, countertops, appliance handles, toilets, tables, and more. To effectively disinfect with Pine-Sol, apply the product undiluted to the surface using a clean sponge or cloth. Wet the area thoroughly, then let it sit for at least 10 minutes before rinsing clean. If the surface is particularly grimy, remove any dirt or residue first before disinfecting.