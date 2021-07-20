How to Clean Bathroom Countertops and Keep Them Sparkling

Fend off everyday grime and eliminate gross buildup with these simple cleaning tips. We'll walk you through the best way to clean bathroom countertops, including those made from granite, marble, laminate, and more.

Your bathroom countertops can collect a ton of grime throughout the day. Dust, germs, hard water spots, toothpaste or makeup spills, soapy residue, and more build up on the surface as you carry out your daily routines, and the longer you wait to wipe down your countertops, the harder they are to clean. This is especially true because the humid environment of the bathroom creates prime conditions for mold or mildew growth, which can pose health risks and prove difficult to clean. To keep your bathroom countertops pristine and germ-free, incorporate a few daily cleaning habits into your routine, and plan for a deeper cleaning about once a week. Check out our tips below to learn how to clean bathroom countertops so you can start your day with a sparkling space.

floating sink vanity wood panel front Credit: Julie Soefer

How to Clean Bathroom Countertops

Quickly tidying up your countertops each day will make a big difference in the look of your bathroom. After your morning routine, take a few minutes to make sure everything goes back in its designated space. Place your toothbrush in its holder, makeup back in the drawers, and hair tools hidden behind cabinets. Once the countertop is clear, wipe it down with a damp cloth or a cleaning wipe to catch any new spills before you leave.

black and white bathroom counter with mirror Credit: Adam Albright

To deep-clean bathroom countertops, spray the surface with your favorite all-purpose cleaner and wipe with a cleaning cloth. Be sure to check the label before use to confirm the product is suitable for your countertop material. You can also make a DIY bathroom countertop cleaner by mixing equal parts vinegar and water in a spray bottle. Spritz it on the surface and wipe with a cloth, or combine it with a baking soda paste and gently scrub to loosen stubborn buildup.

However, it's important to note that different countertop materials have different requirements for cleaning. Never use vinegar or other acidic ingredients like lemon juice on bathroom countertops made of granite, marble, or other types of natural stone. These surfaces should only be cleaned with mild liquid dishwashing detergent mixed with water or cleaners specifically designed for the material. Glass or wood countertops also require surface-specific cleaning products. Laminate bathroom countertops, on the other hand, are more resilient and can be cleaned with commercial cleaning sprays, diluted bleach solutions, vinegar, or warm soapy water.