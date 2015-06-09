Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

TV screens can be easily scratched or damaged, so a careful cleaning strategy is required. Remove dust, fingerprints, and other smudges quickly and safely using these cleaning tips.

How to Clean Your TV Screen So You Can Watch Shows Free of Smudges and Streaks

When it comes to cleaning, flat-screen TVs and LCD screens require special care and a gentle touch. With the wrong technique, you can easily scratch the screen or damage the surface's antiglare coating. Even rubbing too hard can cause pixels (the tiny dots that compose images on computer monitors and TV screens) to burn out and stop working permanently. Most household cleaning products are too harsh to use on electronic devices with LCD or OLED screens, so choose your TV cleaning strategy carefully. These tips on how to clean a TV screen will help protect your device while ridding it of dust, smudges, fingerprints, and streaks.

Image zoom Helen Norman

What to Use to Clean a TV Screen

To avoid damage to your TV while cleaning, only use gentle products. Never wipe the screen with paper towels, abrasive sponges, or coarsely woven rags, which can cause scratches. Instead, use high-quality, finely woven microfiber cloths to clean TV screens, recommends cleaning expert Leslie Reichert.

You should also avoid cleaning products that contain alcohol or ammonia as ingredients. These types of cleaners can remove antiglare coatings and cause images to become cloudy or distorted. A simple swipe with a microfiber cloth is typically all that's needed to remove dust and other debris from the screen's surface. When more than a light dusting is required, however, use the guidelines below for the best way to clean a TV.

Image zoom Paul Dyer

How to Clean a TV Screen

Before you begin cleaning a TV or LCD monitor screen, check the manufacturer's manual for cleaning instructions. If a computer or electronic wipe is recommended, purchase a container for quick cleanups. Note that using a cleaning product or method not recommended by the manufacturer will likely void a product's warranty. It's also important to avoid spraying liquid on the screen when cleaning a TV. Liquids can drip into the frame, get wicked inside the screen, and cause permanent damage.

Follow these steps to learn how to clean a flat-screen TV or monitor:

Turn off and unplug TVs and LCD monitors before cleaning the screens to avoid being shocked while cleaning. Start by dusting TV screens with a dry microfiber cloth. This will often do the trick to remove dust and smudges, making further cleaning unnecessary. If streaks or stains remain, Reichert suggests wetting a microfiber cloth with water (distilled water is best) and wringing the cloth until it's almost dry. With very little pressure, wipe the cloth across the screen in broad motions, working from the top of the screen to the bottom. TV screen still smudged? Dampen a microfiber cloth with a 50-50 water and vinegar solution. Wring the cloth tightly to ensure no liquid will drip from cloth, then gently wipe off smudges and fingerprints.