When you install carpet, you may find yourself stockpiling carpet stain removers, calculating how many hours you'll devote to carpet cleaning, or trying to figure out how to get stains out. Even a home without kids or pets is prone to at least one spill or smudge. No matter the spill, the process of how to remove carpet stains remains pretty much the same. Thankfully, it's easy! Follow the three simple steps provided below and your carpet will be good as new without a professional carpet steam cleaning.

How to Get Stains Out of Carpet

You worked so hard to remind people to remove their shoes and avoided bringing food into your carpeted rooms. And then it happened. The coffee spill or the flying gravy boat at Thanksgiving. You enter stain removal mode and search for the best carpet stain remover.

Before reaching for the nearest bottle of cleaning solution, you may find that the best carpet cleaning solution is water. Blot (don't rub) the stain with a clean, slightly damp white cloth.

If plain water doesn't work, move on to a carpet stain remover or DIY solution. The best carpet stain remover will be tailored to what caused the stain. Follow these three steps and you'll know exactly how to clean carpet stains.

Step 1: Remove Excess ASAP

Scrape off any excess solid with a spoon or a butter knife as soon as possible so your cleanable spill doesn't turn into a permanent stain. Gently blot away excess liquid with a clean, white, absorbent cloth, working from the outside edge of the stain toward the center to prevent spreading. "Always blot, never rub, which can permanently damage carpet fibers," says Derek Christian of My Maid Service. Repeat until the cloth no longer picks up any color.

Step 2: Apply a Carpet Stain Remover

Spray any remaining stain with a carpet stain remover. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for application. You can also clean the carpet with a vinegar solution. For a homemade carpet stain remover, stir 1 teaspoon of mild dishwashing liquid into 1 quart of warm water, and add 1/4 teaspoon of white vinegar, and apply to the carpet stain. No matter what carpet cleaner solution you are using, take care not to over-wet the stain, which can damage the backing. Let sit for 10 minutes.

Editor's Tip: Always test for colorfastness in an inconspicuous spot before applying a cleaning agent to a stain on your carpet.

Step 3: Blot Stain Away

Using a clean, white, absorbent cloth, blot from the outside in. Repeat until the stain no longer transfers to the cloth. Blot with cold water, then blot dry. For thorough drying, try this trick: Cover the damp area with a 1/2-inch-thick layer of cloth or paper towels. Weigh them down with a heavy object and change out paper towels until dry.

How to Remove Stains from Carpet: The Top Offenders

