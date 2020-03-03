10 Disinfecting Products to Keep Your Home Germ-Free

Whether you look forward to your daily or weekly cleaning rituals or you're a master procrastinator, cleaning your home is a necessary part of life. Not only is it a scientifically proven mood booster, but it can also help keep you and your loved ones healthy.

In order to kill potentially harmful germs in your home, sometimes cleaning requires more than warm water and soap. That’s where these powerful disinfecting products come into play. You likely already have a cleaning caddy filled with supplies that advertise their ability to sanitize and disinfect, but it’s important to understand the difference between the two types of cleaners.

Sanitizing reduces the number of germs on a surface to a safe level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, proper disinfecting kills the germs, lowering the risk of spreading infection. That’s why the CDC recommends disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, like countertops, doorknobs, and light switches. You can do this by using common cleaning products from brands like Purell, Clorox, and Lysol, which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approves for protection against emerging enveloped viral pathogens, like the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

While many cleaning supplies are quickly selling out due to the current coronavirus outbreak, you can still shop for many of them online. Here are 10 of the best household disinfectants to buy right now.

