10 Disinfecting Products to Keep Your Home Germ-Free
Most are EPA-approved to protect against coronavirus.
Whether you look forward to your daily or weekly cleaning rituals or you're a master procrastinator, cleaning your home is a necessary part of life. Not only is it a scientifically proven mood booster, but it can also help keep you and your loved ones healthy.
In order to kill potentially harmful germs in your home, sometimes cleaning requires more than warm water and soap. That’s where these powerful disinfecting products come into play. You likely already have a cleaning caddy filled with supplies that advertise their ability to sanitize and disinfect, but it’s important to understand the difference between the two types of cleaners.
Sanitizing reduces the number of germs on a surface to a safe level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, proper disinfecting kills the germs, lowering the risk of spreading infection. That’s why the CDC recommends disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, like countertops, doorknobs, and light switches. You can do this by using common cleaning products from brands like Purell, Clorox, and Lysol, which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approves for protection against emerging enveloped viral pathogens, like the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
While many cleaning supplies are quickly selling out due to the current coronavirus outbreak, you can still shop for many of them online. Here are 10 of the best household disinfectants to buy right now.
Multi-Surface Disinfectants
Multi-Surface Disinfectant Spray
This Purell spray kills 99.9% of germs, including norovirus, strep, hepatitis A, and MRSA. It’s safe to use pretty much anywhere in your home, including sealed granite, glass, laminate, and plastics, as well as soft surfaces like couches and curtains.
Multipurpose Cleaner
Microban Disinfectant Spray sanitizes, removes grease, and prevents mold and mildew. It also kills 99.9% of bacteria as well as cold and flu viruses and keeps surfaces sanitized for up to 24 hours.
Bathroom Disinfectants
Toilet Cleaner with Bleach
This Clorox disinfectant keeps your toilet clean (it kills 99.9% of germs) with the help of bleach. Use it to remove stains, dirt, and grime.
Disinfectant Wipes
Clorox wipes are a quick and easy way to disinfect and remove allergens from surfaces, including hard-to-reach places in the bathroom. These disinfectant wipes are safe to use on finished wood, sealed granite, stainless steel, and other non-food-contact surfaces. They kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria, staph, E.coli, MRSA, salmonella, and strep.
Toilet Bowl Cleaner
This toilet bowl cleaner from Lysol removes stains in seconds, even pesky toilet bowl rings. It has an angled nozzle for easy use, and it will leave your toilet smelling fresh after it kills nearly 100% of viruses and bacteria.
Bathroom Disinfectant Spray
Use this bleach-free spray on sinks, countertops, tubs, and tile to erase stains and get rid of soap scum. The best part? The disinfectant spray is so powerful, you shouldn’t even have to scrub to remove mold and mildew stains.
Kitchen Disinfectants
Antibacterial Kitchen Cleaner
Tackle kitchen counters, stovetops, sinks, and appliances with this Lysol disinfectant spray. It kills salmonella, E. Coli, staph, and MRSA without using abrasives or bleach. Bonus points for its fresh citrus scent.
Kitchen Disinfecting Spray
This disinfecting spray from Clorox uses bleach to give your kitchen a deep clean. It kills almost all bacteria, plus its large size (32 ounces) will help keep your home clean through flu season.
On-the-Go Sanitizers
Hand Sanitizer Spray
Prevent the spread of germs while you're away from home with this portable hand sanitizing spray. Tested by dermatologists, this 1.29 fluid-ounce spray kills 99.9% of germs and evaporates quickly to leave your hands feeling clean instead of sticky. The container is even TSA-friendly, so you can take it anywhere.
Gel Hand Sanitizer
This Purell hand sanitizer comes in a gel form and kills 99.99% of harmful germs. Its concentrated formula allows you to use less with each pump, and it’s designed to leave hands feeling soft.
