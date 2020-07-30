Even the most beloved pets can be a source of frustration when they leave a little “present” on your carpet. Fortunately, their cute faces make it difficult to stay mad for long, and you can rest easy knowing there are plenty of carpet cleaners available that will remove even the toughest pet stains and messes.
The best carpet cleaners for pets come in many sizes and price points, but they’re all worth the investment. There are large, heavy-duty options, like Bissell’s Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner; compact machines for spot cleaning, like Hoover’s Onepwr Spotless Go Cordless Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner; and multipurpose cleaners that can seamlessly tackle messes on a variety of surfaces, like Rug Doctor’s FlexClean All-in-One Floor Cleaner.
To determine which carpet cleaners are actually worth the investment, we turned to Amazon’s customer reviews to pick out the best pet parent-approved products and narrowed it down to nine impressive devices. With something for every budget, storage space, and pet, our roundup of best carpet cleaners for pets will help you decide which one is right for you.
This upright carpet cleaner comes with 12 rows of dirt-lifting brushes, a “clean shot” feature that sprays a concentrated stream of solution directly onto stains, and a “max clean” mode that can remove debris and allergens hiding deep in your carpet. It even includes an upholstery spot-cleaning tool.
“I recommend this device for anyone that has heavy traffic stains, pets, young kids, or any other stains,” wrote one of the more than 1,500 customers who gave the product a five-star review on Amazon.
Buy It: Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro Full-Size Carpet Cleaner, $269.99 (originally $299.99), Amazon
An automatic carpet cleaner takes the guesswork out of washing your floors. This Hoover model is currently the number one new carpet cleaner on Amazon and has a growing number of positive reviews. It automatically transitions from washing to drying: All you have to do is push the machine forward to clean and pull it back to dry, unlike other models that require users to press a button to release a cleaning solution. It also comes with a detachable wand and microbial pet tool to target pet stains.
Buy It: Hoover SmartWash Pet Automatic Carpet Cleaner, ($299.99, Amazon)
This cordless carpet and upholstery cleaner is just 7 pounds, which comes in handy for spot cleaning small messes around the house or in the car. The battery-powered device comes with a multipurpose pet tool that scrubs and removes stains, and its dual tanks keep the cleaning solution and dirty water separate. Amazon shoppers call it a “lifesaver” and say it’s “worth every penny.”
Buy It: Hoover Onepwr Spotless Go Cordless Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $124.99 (originally $149.99), Amazon
If you frequently find yourself tackling serious carpet messes like pet urine or vomit and have plenty of storage space, try this professional-grade machine from Bissell. A large brush and powerful suction work together to lift away dirt, stains, and odors from flooring, while a handheld stain tool can handle messes that find their way onto furniture or stairs.
It’s racked up thousands of five-star reviews, and as one shopper simply put it, “This carpet cleaner is a workhorse.”
Buy It: Bissell Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner Machine, $399.99 (originally $429.99), Amazon
Hoover’s PowerDash compact pet carpet cleaner has amassed more than 12,000 customer ratings on Amazon, most of which are four stars or higher. At 12.5 pounds and about 15 inches wide, the powerful yet lightweight device is easy to maneuver and store when it’s not in use. It uses a power-spin pet brush to remove messes and allergens, and its heat-force technology allows for quick drying.
“I am so happy with this little machine,” one reviewer wrote. “If you are wavering between this and a bigger, more expensive machine because you think that will work better … waver no more. This little Hoover works just as well, if not better!”
Buy it: Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner, ($109.99, Amazon)
This handheld carpet cleaner allows you to remove small stains with ease. The cordless device is battery-powered, so you can use it to remove stains just about anywhere. Use a button to spray the cleaning solution, then scrub the area with the brush and let the machine suck up any residue. It quickly and permanently erases all kinds of pet stains, including urine, feces, vomit, and mud.
“This product is stinking awesome,” according to one Amazon shopper who uses it to clean up after their four dogs.
Buy It: Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Cordless Portable Carpet Cleaner, ($84.99, Amazon)
If your pets leave behind major messes on both carpet and hardwood or tile floors, a multipurpose floor cleaner like this one from Rug Doctor is a great option. It removes stains, dirt, and odors from just about every type of floor surface. Think of it as a mop, carpet cleaner, and steamer all in one. Simply select one of three spray options depending on which surface you’re cleaning and let it do its job. Amazon customers confirm it’s “perfect for pet stains.”
Buy It: Rug Doctor FlexClean All-in-One Floor Cleaner, $271.99 (originally $284.99), Amazon
For just under $100, this upright carpet cleaner comes at a great value. Four rows of rotating brushes work with Bissell’s cleaning solution to remove a variety of messes. It’s ideal for pet accidents as well as high-traffic areas of your home. At 12 pounds, it’s also a relatively lightweight option. Moreover, the pet carpet cleaner has more than 1,600 positive reviews on Amazon from shoppers who describe how easy it is to use.
Buy It: Bissell Turboclean Powerbrush Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner Machine and Carpet Shampooer, ($99.99, Amazon)
This portable carpet cleaner from Bissell offers a convenient way to spot-clean around the house, even when it comes to tight, hard-to-reach areas. It works great for car interiors, upholstery, and rugs thanks to its two stain tools and heatwave technology that keeps water hot while you clean.
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have left positive reviews, including this customer who said, “I am obsessed with this little machine. [It’s] very easy to use and works great for stains new and old.”
Buy It: Bissell SpotClean ProHeat Portable Spot and Stain Carpet Cleaner, ($119.99, Amazon)