This upright carpet cleaner comes with 12 rows of dirt-lifting brushes, a “clean shot” feature that sprays a concentrated stream of solution directly onto stains, and a “max clean” mode that can remove debris and allergens hiding deep in your carpet. It even includes an upholstery spot-cleaning tool.

“I recommend this device for anyone that has heavy traffic stains, pets, young kids, or any other stains,” wrote one of the more than 1,500 customers who gave the product a five-star review on Amazon.

