18 Summer Cleaning Tips for a Sparkling Home

To ward off mold and mildew in your bathroom, home-keeping expert Leslie Reichert suggests using a few speed-cleaning tips.

First, clean the shower while you're showering, using a Mr. Clean Eraser sponge ($3, Walmart) and a squeegee. Swish a brush around the toilet bowl daily; use a pumice stone to remove rings and stains. Wipe mirrors with a finely woven microfiber cloth, which won't leave streaks or lint, and use one sprayed with vinegar to wipe down countertops. Clean sinks with an eraser sponge; shine sinks and faucets with a microfiber cloth. Wipe floors with a damp towel or mop. And, since it's summer, hang wet bath mats and damp towels outside to quick-dry in the sun.