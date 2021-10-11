Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Regular cleaning and inspection are crucial to gas fireplace maintenance. Here's what you need to know to ensure your gas fireplace is safe, clean, and in good working condition.

A gas fireplace lets you enjoy the warmth and coziness of a glowing fire by simply flipping a switch or pressing a button. Without the mess of ash and soot, these clean-burning units require much less upkeep than traditional wood-burning fireplaces, but a bit of gas fireplace maintenance is essential to keep yours in top shape.

First, it's recommended that you have a licensed gas service provider inspect your fireplace at least once per year. The technician can thoroughly clean gas fireplaces, check for gas leaks, ensure the fireplace is venting properly, and identify potential safety issues.

Between annual inspections, you can also conduct some gas fireplace cleaning yourself. Especially if you use your gas fireplace frequently, dirt, dust, and other residue can build up over time, eventually resulting in musty odors or glass doors that appear milky or foggy. If your fireplace's interior or glass looks grimy, follow the steps below on how to clean a gas fireplace.

How to Clean a Gas Fireplace

Working around gas components can be dangerous. Before you begin, read the manual for your gas fireplace and be sure to follow all manufacturer's instructions, paying special attention to safety precautions.

What You Need

Screwdriver

Dropcloth or towel

Vacuum with crevice tool attachment or handheld vacuum

Soft cleaning cloth

Fireplace glass cleaner

Paper towels

Step 1: Turn off the gas and disassemble.

Switch the pilot light and the gas valve off and wait for the fireplace to cool down completely before cleaning. Following the manufacturer's instructions, remove the glass panel to access the interior of the fireplace. Set the glass on a soft surface, such as a dropcloth or an old towel. If possible, remove the decorative logs (this might require a screwdriver) and place them on the dropcloth or towel. Consider taking a photo of the fireplace before disassembling to help you remember where to put everything back.

Step 2: Clean the fireplace interior.

Vacuum up any dirt or dust inside the fireplace, moving carefully around the grates, decorative stones, or other components. If the stones or rocks inside your gas fireplace are small enough to get sucked up by the vacuum, carefully remove them before vacuuming. Dust off the logs using a soft cloth and replace them inside the unit.

Step 3: Clean the gas fireplace glass.

Gas fireplace glass sometimes acquires a white, foggy-looking film resulting from chemical residue. To clean, use a glass cleaner specifically designed for fireplaces ($9, The Home Depot) and buff with paper towels or a soft cleaning cloth. Replace the glass on the fireplace.

Other Gas Fireplace Maintenance Tips