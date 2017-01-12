3 Easy Ways to Immediately Prevent Salt Damage on Hardwood Floors

The winter months can really do a number on your home. Expensive heating costs, frozen pipes, and shelter-seeking rodents all cause stress for homeowners. But winter's biggest victim just might be your floors. The salt that keeps us safe and standing outside on the ice gets tracked indoors to wreak havoc on our beautiful hardwood floors. When left untreated, the damage that coarse salt causes can linger into summer! Before it's too late, take a look at these preventative measures that will help keep your floors safe. Your hardwood floors are worth the effort.

1. Melting Zone

We hate to break it to you, but YOU are the number one reason why salt finds its way into your home. Tiny pebbles of coarse salt stick in the treads of your heavy winter boots and fall off as you walk around your home. A winter-proof entryway is the best defense against this problem. Encourage guests to wipe their feet on a rug before moving forward. Invest in a sturdy shoe tray with a thick edge to contain water as the salty snow melts off shoes.

2. Sweep, Sweep, Sweep

If you feel a gritty texture beneath your feet, that's probably the salt or sand from the street that's found its way onto your floors. Although salt may seem like a harmless, albeit annoying, issue, it causes more problems than you might think. Each grain can scratch your beautiful hardwood floors, and when mixed with melting snow, salt can leave a white residue. To stop this mess in its tracks, step up your sweeping game in the winter to several times a week.

3. Train Your Pets

