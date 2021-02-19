This Kitchen Broom Has One Feature That Sets It Above the Rest—and It's Only $35

The dirt-trapping dustpan has a retractable design that allows it to go from its vertical storing position into a horizontal stance when placed on the floor for cleaning. This genius feature allows you to move around the house without risking the escape of dust bunnies. It also has a flexible rubber lip along the edge, which means you won't get a leftover line of dirt you have to sweep up over and over. It's one of the many reasons why shoppers say this broom and dustpan set is "without a doubt the most superior one."