These Pretty Printable Checklists Make Cleaning Feel Less Like a Chore

Household cleaning and organization chores can add up quickly. When kitchen countertops are crowded with dishes, the bathroom floors need scrubbing, and living room clutter is piling up, it can be difficult to know where to start. To help make cleaning more manageable, try following a printable checklist that breaks tasks down into simple steps. By sticking to a clear-cut list, you can streamline your cleaning routine and ensure you hit all the important spots you might otherwise have missed. Plus, crossing off items on an attractively designed cleaning checklist helps reinforce a sense of accomplishment and makes tidying up feel less like a chore and more like an achievement.

After printing out your favorite cleaning checklist, be sure to keep it handy in a visible, accessible spot. Try framing the printed sheet and hanging it in the laundry room, or laminate the list and stick it on the fridge. That way, you can use a dry-erase marker to tick off your progress, then easily wipe the checklist clean when it's time to restart the process. These printable cleaning checklists from some of our favorite bloggers provide pretty templates that simplify household chores and help you cross off your to-do list in style.

Image zoom Courtesy of Clean Mama

Printable Checklist for Weekly Cleaning

If you're looking for a simple weekly cleaning routine, you'll love this printable from the blog Clean Mama. Print it out and put it on the refrigerator, in your planner, or on a memo board. The free cleaning checklist is complete with instructions on how to implement a routine.

Image zoom Courtesy of IHeart Organizing

Family-Friendly Printable Checklist

Jen from the blog IHeart Organizing is an expert at getting the family involved in cleaning. This pretty printable checklist is perfect for assigning specific tasks to family members. Print the checklist and pin it up where everyone can see it and refer to it as necessary. The daily template is part of a group of time-management printables that are all available for free.

Image zoom Courtesy of Thirty Handmade Days

Simple and Bright Printable Cleaning Checklist

Mique from the blog Thirty Handmade Days applies her bright and cheerful style to these colorful printable checklists. Use one for yourself or print one for kids to use to clean their rooms (Mique suggests laminating the checklist to make it reusable). Simply head to her blog, download the cleaning packet, and print your favorite version.

Image zoom Courtesy of Making Lemonade

Printable Decluttering Checklist

Incorporate Marie Kondo's KonMari method into your cleaning efforts with this printable decluttering checklist from the Making Lemonade blog. Download and print your checklist (there are two versions to choose from) and follow it precisely to clear out anything that doesn't spark joy. Decluttering and cleaning go hand in hand, and this checklist is helpful for sticking to those much-needed decluttering sessions.

Image zoom Courtesy of Somewhat Simple

Speed-Cleaning Printable Checklist