This Holiday Cleaning Checklist Is Your Go-To Guide Before Guests Arrive

Our room-by-room cleaning checklist guides you through everything you need to tidy up before hosting a holiday gathering with friends or family.

Holiday hosting involves a lot of prep work. Once you've decked the halls and completed a grocery list for your favorite holiday dishes, there are still a few important tasks to check off your list. Before guests arrive, you also need to clean your home to get it company-ready. Although you don't need to deep-clean your home from top to bottom, you should tidy up the spaces you know guests will frequent. That includes the entryway, main living areas, kitchen, and any bathroom visitors will use.

The most important thing is to make sure these areas appear clean and clutter-free; you don't need to go overboard scrubbing and organizing every inch of space. A little strategic holiday cleaning and decluttering will go a long way, which means you can spend less time with a vacuum and scrub brush and more time enjoying the company of those you love. To help you sort through which tasks are worth your limited time and attention during this busy season, we've curated a complete holiday cleaning checklist that guides you through each room of your home. Refer to this list to prioritize cleaning duties and get the job done as quickly as possible. Although it's particularly helpful around the holidays, this house cleaning checklist can also come in handy anytime you're hosting guests.

Holiday Cleaning Tips for Your Entryway

An entryway offers the first impression of your home as guests arrive. In addition to decking the space with holiday decor, take the time to clean and organize your entryway before gatherings. Give visitors a warm (and tidy) welcome by following these holiday cleaning steps.

Checklist Entryway Holiday Cleaning Checklist Pick up clutter near the door

Designate a spot for guests' coats, boots, and shoes

Wipe down walls to remove scuffs and marks

Use glass cleaner to remove fingerprints from windows and doors

Shovel the front walk, if necessary

Holiday Cleaning Guide for Living Areas

Holiday gatherings typically center around main living areas, such as the dining room and living room. Determine which rooms guests are likely to congregate in and focus your holiday cleaning efforts there. Make sure these spaces look their best with a quick once-over before the doorbell rings.

Checklist Dining Room and Living Room Holiday Cleaning Checklist Vacuum or sweep and mop floors

Spot-clean any stains on carpet or furniture

Wipe down surfaces with a microfiber duster or damp cloth

Put away any items that don't belong in the room If you're short on time, load the items into a basket and stash it somewhere until you have time to put them away.

Fluff pillows and sofa cushions and neatly fold throw blankets

Kitchen Holiday Cleaning Tasks

If your holiday festivities include food, there's a good chance your kitchen will be on display for guests to see. To quickly clean your kitchen, focus on the problem areas that are most visibly messy. This kitchen cleaning checklist will prep your space for holiday hosting.

Checklist Kitchen Holiday Cleaning Checklist Declutter and wipe down countertops

Vacuum or sweep floors

Clear any dirty dishes from the sink and clean the basin

Wipe down kitchen appliances

Replace kitchen hand towels

Make room in the refrigerator for leftovers

Bathroom Cleaning Tips for the Holidays

Freshen up the bathroom that guests are most likely to use, which might be a first-floor powder room or a guest bathroom. If your visitors are spending the night, make sure the bathroom is also stocked with plenty of supplies, including extra towels and toiletries. Follow this checklist to prep your bathroom for the holidays.

Checklist Bathroom Holiday Cleaning Checklist Clean mirrors to remove streaks and water spots

Clear clutter and personal products from the vanity

Wipe down the sink and countertops

Put out fresh hand towels

Sweep or mop the floor

Give the toilet a quick scrub with a toilet brush

Refill the soap dispenser and set out extra toiletries