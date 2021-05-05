Amazon Just Marked Down Tons of Upright Vacuums—Here Are the 8 Best Deals Starting at $63
Whether you’re looking for an upright vacuum to clean hardwood floors or one that can suck up pet hair, there’s no better place to shop than Amazon. With tons of deals and coupons readily available on the site, you’re sure to find some of the best vacuums at great prices. And right now, Amazon has plenty of upright vacuum cleaners on sale, with prices starting at just $63.
You’ll probably recognize many of the vacuums because they come from top brands like Bissell, Shark, Hoover, and Black + Decker—not to mention, most are backed by thousands of positive ratings from Amazon shoppers. So if you’ve been looking for the right time to upgrade your spring cleaning essentials with a new upright vacuum, consider this a sign.
8 Best Upright Vacuum Deals on Amazon
- Eureka Airspeed Ultra-Lightweight Upright Vacuum, $63 with coupon (originally $70)
- Black + Decker Airswivel Ultra-Light Upright Vacuum, $71 (originally $80)
- Hoover WindTunnel 2 Whole House Rewind Upright Vacuum, $100 (originally $130)
- Shark Navigator Freestyle Cordless Upright Vacuum, $130 (originally $150)
- Kenmore Allergen Seal Bagless Upright Vacuum, $135 with coupon (originally $150)
- Oreck Commercial Upright Vacuum, $146 (originally $169)
- Moosoo Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $150 with coupon (originally $170)
- Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus Upright Vacuum, $180 (originally $230)
Buy It: Eureka Airspeed Ultra-Lightweight Upright Vacuum, $63 (originally $70)
While there are plenty of best-selling vacuums on Amazon, Eureka is a definite fan-favorite, thanks to its bagless designs and lightweight models that are easy to maneuver. This includes the Eureka Airspeed, which is just under 8 pounds, making it ideal for those with arthritis or back problems. More than 8,200 Amazon shoppers love the upright vacuum that they say leaves them shocked by how much dirt, debris, and pet hair it picks up. With a 6-amp motor that gives it impressive suction abilities, this “powerhouse of a vacuum cleaner” is just $63.
Buy It: Hoover WindTunnel 2 Whole House Rewind Upright Vacuum, $100 (originally $130)
Another top contender is Hoover’s WindTunnel 2, which works wonders on both hardwood flooring and carpets—and is 23% off, bringing the price down to just $100. With 12 amps of power and the brand’s signature dirt-lifting technology, it’s the upright vacuum cleaner you’ll want for heavy-duty spring cleaning. The 25-foot retractable cord allows you to vacuum throughout your home without having to unplug constantly, while the three cleaning attachments make it easy to suction up pet hair on upholstery and clean air vents, fans, and other small nooks and crannies. What’s more, the vacuum includes a HEPA filter that’s designed to trap pet hair and dander while eliminating odors.
Buy It: Shark Navigator Freestyle Cordless Upright Vacuum, $130 (originally $150)
If you’re looking for an upright vacuum cleaner that delivers all the power of a corded vacuum without the constraints, consider the Freestyle Cordless option from Shark. Marked down to just $130, the lightweight vacuum has 11.5 amps of power and comes with a hassle-free charging dock. Reviewers say it also maintains a “good battery life” while cleaning. Its brush roll is designed with two different speeds and can pick up cereal, dust bunnies, and more, while its powerful suction has shoppers calling it the “absolute best cordless vacuum on the planet.”
Below, shop more upright vacuum deals that are too good to pass up, or check out other home and cleaning discounts on Amazon here before they expire.
Black + Decker Airswivel Ultra-Light Upright Vacuum
Buy It: Black + Decker Airswivel Ultra-Light Upright Vacuum, $71 (originally $80)
Kenmore Allergen Seal Bagless Upright Vacuum
Buy It: Kenmore Allergen Seal Bagless Upright Vacuum, $135 (originally $150)
Oreck Commercial Upright Vacuum
Buy It: Oreck Commercial Upright Vacuum, $146 (originally $169)
Moosoo Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Buy It: Moosoo Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $150 (originally $170)
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus Upright Vacuum
Buy It: Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus Upright Vacuum, $180 (originally $230)