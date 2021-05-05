Amazon Just Marked Down Tons of Upright Vacuums—Here Are the 8 Best Deals Starting at $63

If you’re looking for an upright vacuum cleaner that delivers all the power of a corded vacuum without the constraints, consider the Freestyle Cordless option from Shark. Marked down to just $130, the lightweight vacuum has 11.5 amps of power and comes with a hassle-free charging dock. Reviewers say it also maintains a “good battery life” while cleaning. Its brush roll is designed with two different speeds and can pick up cereal, dust bunnies, and more, while its powerful suction has shoppers calling it the “absolute best cordless vacuum on the planet.”