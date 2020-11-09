Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The zero-waste lifestyle continues to grow in popularity—great news for our planet. For those new to the idea, it aims to decrease the waste (especially single-use plastic) we consume daily through purchases, shipping and personal-care routines.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) defines zero-waste as the “conservation of all resources by means of responsible production, consumption, reuse, and recovery of products, packaging, and materials.” All of this is done without harming the health of humans or our planet’s natural resources.

While corporations and manufacturers can adopt the concept on a larger scale, incremental efforts at home can make an impact, too. If you're looking for a place to start, Lily Cameron, cofounder of Wild Minimalist, suggests making small, purposeful choices to be more eco-conscious. "Going zero waste means taking gradual, intentional steps to limit your daily waste," she says. "You do that by practicing mindfulness, reducing your dependence on disposable products, and being resourceful.”

Beginners might consider starting with a zero-waste cleaning kit. These handy (and beautiful!) bundles are coveted for their earth-friendly contents and waste-minimizing refillable components. What should you look for when purchasing your own? "A good kit contains essentials that are well tested and highly effective,” Cameron says. To clean sustainably in your home, shop our top 10 zero-waste cleaning kits below.

Tips for Sustainable Cleaning

Some consumers might assume harsh chemicals are the only way to get a surface truly clean, but that's not often the case. “A lot of people think you need specialized cleaning products for each surface in the home and that harsh chemicals are the only way to get things truly clean and sanitary,” Cameron says. “I was really surprised to discover that a few simple ingredients like white vinegar, baking soda and castile soap could replace the majority of my household cleaners and are just as effective."