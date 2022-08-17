This Portable Air Purifier Is Small Enough to Fit in Your Purse—and It's on Sale at Amazon

With a true HEPA filter, you can be sure you’re breathing clean air wherever you go.

Bryce Jones
August 17, 2022

Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier
Just because you leave your house doesn't mean you have to breathe in allergens. Air purifiers work to filter the air around you, reducing the amount of dust, pet dander, and pollen you inhale on a daily basis. Now you can ensure the air around you is clean no matter where you are—this portable purifier weighs in at less than a pound, making it perfect for traveling or just having on the go. Plus, it's currently on sale for 20% off at Amazon.

When buying an air purifier, you want to make sure it has a true HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filter. These products meet the industry standard and capture at least 99.97% of airborne particles. (Watch out for purifiers advertised as having HEPA-type filters—they're not the real deal). The Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier stands out because it has a two-stage filtration system: Not only does it have a true HEPA filter, but it also has an activated carbon pre-filter to serve as an added trap. Keep in mind that maintaining your purifier is key for getting the cleanest air possible. Pure Enrichment recommends changing out the filter every six months to get the best results. With a coverage area of up to 54 feet, its small size definitely doesn't interfere with its impact.

Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier
Buy It: Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier, $40 (was $50), Amazon

The mini purifier measures at 8.5 x 3.3 x 2.7 inches, making it easy to throw in your carry-on, purse, or backpack. It even has a removable handle for easy transport. Whether you're taking a trip and want it for your hotel room or just hanging out at a coffee shop for a few hours, you can bring it without worrying about taking up too much space or disturbing those around you.

You can customize your filtration system with the three-speed fan to run at low, medium, or high. All you have to do is press the single button to turn it on. It's also battery-operated (aka you don't have to deal with cords or struggle to find an outlet), with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can last up to 12 hours. The purifier does come with a USB charging cable for when it reaches its final destination. In addition to function, there are five color options to choose from: black, blue, blush, starlight blue, and white.

While it's 20% off, you'll save $10—bringing the total from $50 down to $40. With 4.8 stars on its value for money feature and more than 1,000 positive reviews on Amazon, shoppers agree the price is right. "I love the product because it's so easy to slip into my purse or travel bag or take in a car," one five-star reviewer wrote. "It's very quiet, light, and convenient, and adds a little additional protection for indoor spaces."

Fighting seasonal allergies and preventing irritants that can intensify virus symptoms doesn't have to stop when you walk out your door. Investing in clean air also means investing in your health—and this mini purifier makes doing that easy. Head to Amazon and get it while it's on sale now.

