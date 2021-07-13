Pet-Safe Household Cleaning Products That Won't Harm Your Furry Friend

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Protect your pet and get your house clean with these effective pet-safe cleaners.

Family pets bring oodles of joy to our homes, but they also tend to bring messes in the form of hair, dander, slobber, and the occasional potty accident. Whether you're cleaning up pet messes or just conducting routine cleaning, if there's a pooch, feline, or other animal friend in your house, it's important to select pet-safe cleaners that will protect your four-legged friend while you scrub away messes.

"Calls to the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center (APCC) related to cleaning materials have increased 65% in the last year," says Tina Wismer, DVM, senior director, ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center.

So how do you avoid a frantic call to a poison control center or your vet? We've rounded up the best pet-safe cleaners for polishing your home, plus what to look for on labels and ingredients to avoid.

Choosing the Best Pet-Friendly Cleaning Products

Read the labels of any cleaning sprays, wipes, or powders and follow all of the manufacturer's instructions for use. Ingredients that can be hazardous to pets include:

Ammonia

Bleach

Chlorine

Formaldehyde

Hydrogen peroxide

Isopropyl alcohol

Phenols

Phthalates

These ingredients might not always be avoidable and some might even have cleaning benefits. For example, bleach is a powerful disinfectant that removes harmful germs. So you can proceed with using them, just using caution.

"Cleaning your pet's cage or toys with a properly-diluted bleach solution, followed by a thorough rinsing and airing out, is not expected to cause harm," says Wismer. "If the odor of bleach seems overwhelming, open windows and use fans to air the room."

Adjust Your Cleaning Routine

You can avoid a lot of dangers by storing cleaning products out of your pet's reach and blocking them from entering the area where you are cleaning.

"Try to keep your pet away from your cleaning process until you're finished to avoid any mishaps with swallowing or chewing cleaning products and to keep your routine uninterrupted," says Lauren Bowen, director of franchise operations at Two Maids & A Mop. "For example, when wiping floors or low countertops, don't allow your pet back in the room until the surface has completely dried, or wipe it dry."

DIY Pet-Safe Cleaners

While ingredients such as baking soda and vinegar are lauded for their chemical-free properties, they are not without hazards. "Never assume that something 'natural' means it is safe for pets," says Wismer.

Vinegar is acidic and ingesting concentrated or undiluted vinegar can cause vomiting, diarrhea, oral irritation, and pain in pets. Similarly, baking soda and peroxide can cause severe vomiting. Essential oils can also be irritating or harmful.

Approach these ingredients with the same precautions as store-bought cleaners and keep pets away as you clean, let surfaces dry before readmitting the pet to the area, or rinse and wipe away cleaning solutions.

Consult with the Pros

Your vet is a great resource and can help answer any questions you might have about pet-safe cleaning. "Ask your vet, pet-sitter, or doggy daycare which products they use to clean their facilities, as these will certainly be pet-safe and heavy-duty options that you could purchase yourself," says Bowen.

If you suspect your pet has ingested or been exposed to something harmful, contact your veterinarian or call APCC's hotline at 888-426-4435 immediately.

