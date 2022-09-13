Amazon Shoppers Are 'Throwing Away' Their Standard Mops for This Top-Selling (and on Sale!) Steam Cleaner

Our floors endure a lot of spills, muddy paws, and dirt streaks that even the best vacuums and mops can't completely eradicate. Steam cleaners, however, kill 99.99% of bacteria without chemicals, and they penetrate stubborn dirt and grime that can't be removed by scrubbing alone. For a superior deep clean, you should consider a steam mop that takes care of most of the heavy lifting.

Amazon shoppers praise the top-performing OApier S5 Steam Mop for banishing messes on their hardwood, tile, laminate, and vinyl floors with minimal labor. Cleaning and sanitizing your floors while also saving time and elbow grease has never been more painless. The best-selling steam mop has a solid 4.4-star rating and hundreds of five-star reviews—and it's currently on sale. Use the on-page clickable coupon to slash the price down to $45.

Courtesy of Amazon

Buy It: OApier S5 Steam Mop,$45 with coupon (was $80), Amazon

The sleek, lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver with a weight of just 3.5 pounds without water and 7 pounds with a full tank. Customers also enjoy how easy it is to use—fill the 450-milliliter tank with water, push the manual pump on the handle, and the device will heat up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit in just 20 seconds. A full water tank will give you 25 to 30 minutes of steam cleaning power. The 20-foot long power cord allows you to move around large areas without struggling with plugs and outlets. Plus, it includes two reusable, triple-layered microfiber pads that can be tossed into the wash after each use.

After being impressed by the results of cleaning tough "dried stains" in their kitchen, one reviewer declared, "I'm throwing away my mop." Another shopper was amazed by how "little effort" it took to clean caked-on debris and ditched their Swiffer mop for the OApier steam mop instead. They added that thanks to the steam cleaner, they "actually mop more often without dreading it."

A third customer with four pets swore by the "great little lightweight machine" for lifting "stains and dirt that I had unsuccessfully tried to get up" by manually scrubbing. Compared to their standard mop, the steam mop provided a more thorough cleaning that they didn't even know they needed.

Say goodbye to messy mops and heavy buckets. With the help of the OApier S5 Steam Mop, you can clean the whole house more quickly and easily, making it cleaner and fresher than ever.