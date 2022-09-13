Amazon Shoppers Are 'Throwing Away' Their Standard Mops for This Top-Selling (and on Sale!) Steam Cleaner

You can save $35 on it right now.

By Wendy Vazquez
Published on September 13, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

OApier S5 Steam Mop, Floor Steamer
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Our floors endure a lot of spills, muddy paws, and dirt streaks that even the best vacuums and mops can't completely eradicate. Steam cleaners, however, kill 99.99% of bacteria without chemicals, and they penetrate stubborn dirt and grime that can't be removed by scrubbing alone. For a superior deep clean, you should consider a steam mop that takes care of most of the heavy lifting.

Amazon shoppers praise the top-performing OApier S5 Steam Mop for banishing messes on their hardwood, tile, laminate, and vinyl floors with minimal labor. Cleaning and sanitizing your floors while also saving time and elbow grease has never been more painless. The best-selling steam mop has a solid 4.4-star rating and hundreds of five-star reviews—and it's currently on sale. Use the on-page clickable coupon to slash the price down to $45.

OApier S5 Steam Mop, Floor Steamer
Courtesy of Amazon

Buy It: OApier S5 Steam Mop,$45 with coupon (was $80), Amazon

The sleek, lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver with a weight of just 3.5 pounds without water and 7 pounds with a full tank. Customers also enjoy how easy it is to use—fill the 450-milliliter tank with water, push the manual pump on the handle, and the device will heat up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit in just 20 seconds. A full water tank will give you 25 to 30 minutes of steam cleaning power. The 20-foot long power cord allows you to move around large areas without struggling with plugs and outlets. Plus, it includes two reusable, triple-layered microfiber pads that can be tossed into the wash after each use.

After being impressed by the results of cleaning tough "dried stains" in their kitchen, one reviewer declared, "I'm throwing away my mop." Another shopper was amazed by how "little effort" it took to clean caked-on debris and ditched their Swiffer mop for the OApier steam mop instead. They added that thanks to the steam cleaner, they "actually mop more often without dreading it."

A third customer with four pets swore by the "great little lightweight machine" for lifting "stains and dirt that I had unsuccessfully tried to get up" by manually scrubbing. Compared to their standard mop, the steam mop provided a more thorough cleaning that they didn't even know they needed.

Say goodbye to messy mops and heavy buckets. With the help of the OApier S5 Steam Mop, you can clean the whole house more quickly and easily, making it cleaner and fresher than ever.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
BISSELL Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner Tout
Shoppers Are Obsessed with Bissell's Pet Carpet Cleaner That Removes Stains and Smells in Just a Few Passes
Best Mops
We Tested 15 Mops—Here Are the 7 Best for Cleaning Sticky Spills
steam cleaner
This $70 Multipurpose Steam Mop Removes 'Years of Caked-On Dirt,' According to Shoppers
Tineco iFLOOR Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
This All-in-One Vacuum Cleaner and Mop Is 'an Absolute Game Changer'—and It's on Sale
person using portable bissell carpet cleaner inside car
The Best Portable Carpet Cleaners, According to Parents and Pet Owners
Steam Mop
The 8 Best Steam Mops for Every Type of Floor
Shark Steam Mop Sale
Shoppers Are Ditching Their Swiffers for This Impressive Shark Steam Mop—and It's on Sale
Gorilla Grip Kneeling Pad
This Gardener-Approved Kneeling Pad Has Over 13,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon—and It's Up to 46% Off
Cordless Automatic Pool Cleaner
Amazon Shoppers 'Can't Believe' How Well This Robotic Pool Cleaner Works—and It's on Sale
iRobot Braava Jet Robot Mop on a tile floor with paw prints
The 10 Best Robot Mops to Make Cleaning Your Floors Easier
Carpet Cleaners
The 8 Best Carpet Cleaners for Pets, Whether You're Dealing with Pet Hair, Dirt, or Stains
THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon's Most Popular Handheld Car Vacuum Is on Sale for $23
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum
This Is the Best-Selling Upright Vacuum on Amazon, and You Can Scoop It Up for $70 Off Right Now
Levoit Vortex Cordless Stick Vacuum
Best-Selling Air Purifier Brand Levoit Just Launched a Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Woman using a CRAFTSMAN wet/dry red vacuum
The 11 Best Shop Vacuums to Effortlessly Clean Up Liquid Spills on Any Floor Surface
Early Editor-Loved Prime Deals
I'm a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Early Prime Day Deals Worth Buying