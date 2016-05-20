Mix together a homemade carpet deodorizer to freshen up area rugs and floors. This DIY natural cleaning recipe works with any essential oil, so choose one that smells best to you.

What You Need:

1 cup baking soda

1/2 cup cornstarch

5 drops of any essential oil

Combine the baking soda and cornstarch in a medium bowl, then add 5 drops of your favorite essential oil ($7, Target). Stir to combine the ingredients, and pour the mixture into a Mason jar using a funnel. Using a hammer and nail, punch small holes into the jar's lid. Sprinkle the homemade deodorizer onto carpets as needed. Let the mixture sit for at least 30 minutes before vacuuming up.