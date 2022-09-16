This Sleek, Editor-Approved Shower Squeegee Is an Amazon Best-Seller—and It's on Sale

From the new-to-you products to the finishes dabbled throughout, experiencing a luxurious bathroom is one of the most enjoyable parts about staying at a hotel. It's easy to enjoy your stay so much that you leave feeling inspired to give your own glass enclosed shower a spruce. To achieve that newly installed look, your shower might require an extra cleaning tool to keep the sight of droplets at bay, like this $14 shower squeegee that's approved by Amazon shoppers and Better Homes & Gardens editors alike.

The Hiware shower squeegee is made from 100% stainless steel. It has an ergonomic design complete with a rubber blade, so the squeegee is easy to hold and simple to use throughout your bathroom, kitchen, and even your car. It's the best-seller in Amazon's Shower Squeegees category, and it has more than 43,700 five-star ratings and 6,000 positive reviews. Plus, Caitlin Sole, Better Homes & Gardens' Senior Home Editor, says it's one of her favorite cleaning tools.

Courtesy of Amazon

Buy It: Hiware Shower Squeegee, $14 (was $20), Amazon

"This lightweight squeegee does a fantastic job of cleaning water droplets off glass shower doors to prevent stains and buildup. I've used it for about two years, and it hasn't started to show any signs of rust or wear," said Sole. "Plus, it comes with multiple finish/color options and minimalist mounting hardware, so you can keep it in the shower without it cramping the style of your space."

Not only can you use the squeegee to clear droplets and buildup away from your shower doors and tiling, but the brand also notes you can use it on countertops with your cleaner of choice, so you can clean multiple surfaces in one go. Better yet, you don't have to worry about how to store your squeegee—it comes with a waterproof adhesive hook that you can hang it on, so it's always within easy reach.

"I have had this squeegee for a few years, and I have been very happy with it," began a reviewer who uses their squeegee for their shower and windows. They continued, "I like it for its size, weight, and ease of use. Great purchase!"

Keep your shower looking just like the one you love at your favorite hotel with a little help from the Hiware shower squeegee. While the 10-inch squeegee is on sale for just $14, buy one in four finishes at Amazon.