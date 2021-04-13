Grove Collaborative Just Launched a New Eco-Friendly Cleaning Collection at Target
These sustainable cleaning products are free from plastic, harsh chemicals, and synthetic fragrances.
Swapping out your cleaning supplies for more eco-friendly options is one of the simplest and most impactful ways to make your everyday routine more sustainable. Often containing harsh chemicals and packaged in single-use plastic, traditional cleaners can be harmful to both the environment and your family's health. But thanks to the latest launch from Grove Collaborative, you can now easily find cleaner, healthier alternatives on your next Target run.
Launching for the first time in stores, Grove's plastic-free cleaning products are set to hit Target's shelves today and online Sunday, April 18. The line includes refillable cleaning concentrates, hand and dish soaps, and dishwasher pods, all made without harmful chemicals or synthetic fragrances. Contained in glass vessels instead of plastic, Grove's green cleaning products, which were previously sold only through its website, helped prevent 1.93 million pounds of plastic from getting tossed into landfills in 2020, according to the brand.
Available in all-purpose, glass, and tub/tile formulas, Grove's cleaning concentrates are mixed with water from the tap to form powerful spray cleaners that cut through grease and grime. The ingredients list is 94% plant-derived and doesn't include parabens, phthalates, phosphates, formaldehyde, synthetic dyes, ammonia, or chlorine bleach. The cleaners are available in a natural Orange & Rosemary fragrance as well as a new scent called Citron & White Rose, which combines refreshing citrus with notes of jasmine, ylang-ylang, and rose.
The Target Grove Co. collection also includes sustainable solutions for washing dishes and hands, including refillable glass soap dispensers, soap refills, and dishwasher detergent packs. Available scents include Lemon Eucalyptus, Lavender & Thyme, and a fragrance-free option for those with sensitive skin or allergies.
Products range in price from $5 to $15, making green cleaning both affordable and more accessible than ever. Stock up on your next trip to Target to start making cleaner choices for your home and the planet.
