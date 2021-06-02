This Mop Removes Dirt and Bacteria Using Only Water—And My Floors Have Never Been Cleaner

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The vinyl plank flooring in my apartment hides dirt a little too well. Grime, dust, water spots, and even the occasional sticky spill seemingly disappear into the gray-brown, wood-look surface, making it difficult to know when it's time to clean. By the time I get around to mopping, the gunk that has settled into the grooves typically requires some vigorous scrubbing and a splash of floor cleaner to remove. So when I first heard about the E-Cloth Deep Clean Mop—which promises to remove dirt, grease, and more than 99% of bacteria using only a microfiber mop head and water—I was more than a little skeptical. But after trying it out, I was both appalled and impressed by the amount of grime it picked up—all without the help of any chemical cleaners.

e-cloth microfiber mop cleaning under sofa Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

When dampened with water, the E-Cloth mop head works like a magnet to strip away dirt and residue, including mold and bacteria like E. coli and listeria that can cause serious illness. You simply run the microfiber head under water, wring it out, and attach it to the mop base using the hook-and-loop fasteners. As you sweep across the floor, the tiny fibers attract and trap the grime until you rinse it away under the faucet. Depending on how dirty your floors are, you can rinse, wring out, and re-attach the mop head as often as you need to continue cleaning.

blue and white microfiber mop Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

The first time I used my E-Cloth, I couldn't believe how much dirt it picked up without any cleaning solution. The amount of grime I had to rinse out of the cloth was quite humbling, but my floors have never looked cleaner. I even gave the surface a final once-over with my old Swiffer wet mop to check the E-cloth's effectiveness, and the pad came up nearly spotless!

The swivel head is extra-wide at 17.5 inches and easy to maneuver; I could even reach that tricky spot behind the toilet. The telescopic handle extends from about 3 to 5 feet as needed and easily collapses, which means I can store it in just a sliver of space.

Unlike my usual mopping methods, the E-Cloth doesn't require expensive single-use pads or liquid floor cleaners that can leave behind a sticky residue. The machine-washable mop head is made to last up to 300 washes or about three years. (Just be sure not to use bleach or fabric softener when washing, as these can interfere with the fibers' cleaning power.) To easily degrease and sanitize the cloth, you can also boil it in water for a few minutes and allow it to cool before wringing it out to dry.