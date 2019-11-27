12 Holiday Gift Ideas for the Friend Whose House is Always Spotless
Help your loved ones get their clean on with these favorite tidying tools.
We all know that one person whose home is always spick-and-span. Every item has a place, every surface is dust-free, and clutter is nowhere to be found. And while they might know every cleaning trick in the book, your cleaning fanatic friend, family member, or partner could always use another handy tool to help keep their space spotless. This holiday season, spread tidings of tidiness with these 12 gift ideas.
Reusable Swedish Dishcloths
On any given day, your super-clean companion probably goes through plenty of paper towels. Help them cut down on waste with this Swedish dishcloth set—ideal for a stocking or a white elephant exchange. Made of 70% cellulose and 30% cotton, these washable towels can be reused for a multitude of purposes: cleaning the kitchen, wiping down bathroom countertops, washing dishes, and beyond.
Steam-Powered Mop
Get floors sparkling again with this steam mop that produces enough heat to get through caked-on messes using only water. That’s right: It cleans and sanitizes hard floors (including hardwood, tile, and linoleum) with the natural power of steam instead of harsh chemicals.
Food Storage Container Set
There’s nothing quite like baking a homemade treat with those you love. But flour, sugar, and other ingredients can create quite a countertop mess. Luckily, this set of OXO storage containers helps keep kitchen chaos in check. The collection is designed to accommodate standard flour and sugar amounts, and the lids can connect to a range of helpful baking accessories, including a 1/2-cup scoop. Plus, the squared-off sides and stackable design make these containers compact on shelves.
Cordless Hard-Floor Cleaner
Every cleaning connoisseur needs a lightweight yet effective way to clean up messes ASAP. This cordless Hoover vacuum is safe for cleaning area rugs, sealed hardwood floors, tile, and laminate. The best part: It washes and vacuums your floor at the same time, so you can say goodbye to separate mopping. Plus, the compact, cord-free design makes it easy to use daily for every little drip and spill.
Buy It: Hoover ONEPWR Floormate Jet Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner, $239.99, Walmart
Plant-Based Sponges
While some people might be disappointed by sponges in their stockings, your tidy friend or family member will be thrilled. Especially because these "just-add-water" pop-up sponges are sustainable, plastic-free, and made from 100% natural materials in the United States. In addition to cutting through grime on sticky saucepans, these recyclable, compostable sponges also cut down on your carbon footprint.
Smart Robot Mop
Simplify your loved one's cleaning schedule with a robot that sweeps and mops the floor for them. Just attach a wet-mopping or dry-sweeping pad and the robot takes off, navigating around corners and into every nook and cranny. Over time, the smart vacuum will memorize the floor plan, and it can be scheduled to the owner's preferred time. As a bonus, it can also connect to a voice-command app, like Amazon’s Alexa, so you can tell it to clean a certain room at a specific time.
Buy It: iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) Ultimate Robot Mop, $399, Amazon
Customized Label Maker
A label maker from the Museum of Modern Art is just what your cleaning fanatic needs to take their organization to the next level. Powered by four AAA batteries, the label maker comes equipped with seven fonts, four text sizes, 36 decorative frames (think dashes, dots, and so on), as well as more than 650 icons. The water-resistant tape comes in red, white, blue, and green, so you can even match the labels to your home's color scheme.
Dyson Ball Vacuum
It can be tricky to efficiently clean when vacuuming a room that's not perfectly square-shaped. This vacuum from Dyson rides on a ball to make it easier to steer around furniture and other obstacles. It also features a self-adjusting head that automatically responds to various floor types, including wood, vinyl, and tile, and a HEPA-certified asthma- and allergy-friendly filter that traps allergens and bacteria.
Buy It: Dyson Slim Ball Multi-Floor Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $299, The Home Depot
Patterned Soap Set
Here's a bright idea for the person whose happy place is anywhere that needs a good cleaning. This dish soap set is made with natural ingredients that lift away dirt and grime. It also comes with a ceramic dispenser featuring a sunny design, so you can spread a little sunshine as you tidy up.
Buy It: Beekman 1802 Happy Place 20 oz. Dish Soap 2-pack with Ceramic Dispenser, $30, HSN
Stackable Bowls and Cooking Tools
Cooking can be a messy affair, but this set of stackable bowls can help keep you organized. The nestable design—with sizes ranging from 3.4 quarts to a half-quart—makes for space-efficient storage, and the silicone base helps stop the containers from skidding across the countertop during meal prep. The dishwasher-safe set includes a zester, colander, and two mixing bowls in colorful hues.
Buy It: Brabantia Tasty+ 4-Piece Plastic Mixing Bowl Set, $47.99, Wayfair
Holiday-Scented Cleaning Supplies
This handy gift set combines everything your cleaning-lover needs in one easy-to-carry caddy. It includes dish soap, hand soap, and a multi-surface cleaner in a holiday-inspired scent of your choosing—peppermint, orange clove, or pine.
Indoor Air Monitor
Cleaning isn't only about freshly-mopped floors and clutter-free rooms. Your home's quality of air matters, too. That’s why the cleaning enthusiast will love this smart indoor air monitor. The battery-operated device measures levels of radon, carbon dioxide, and VOCs, as well as a room's temperature, air pressure, and humidity. And, thanks to a convenient mobile app, you can check for air-quality issues while you're away and connect the sensor with other smart home devices, like Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant.
Buy It: Airthings Wave Plus Indoor Air Quality Monitor, $231.43, Amazon
