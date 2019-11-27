12 Holiday Gift Ideas for the Friend Whose House is Always Spotless

Simplify your loved one's cleaning schedule with a robot that sweeps and mops the floor for them. Just attach a wet-mopping or dry-sweeping pad and the robot takes off, navigating around corners and into every nook and cranny. Over time, the smart vacuum will memorize the floor plan, and it can be scheduled to the owner's preferred time. As a bonus, it can also connect to a voice-command app, like Amazon’s Alexa, so you can tell it to clean a certain room at a specific time.

Buy It: iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) Ultimate Robot Mop, $399, Amazon