Shoppers Are Obsessed with Bissell's Pet Carpet Cleaner That Removes Stains and Smells in Just a Few Passes

Whether you're dealing with puppy training mishaps, reclaiming your favorite couch spot from your pet's muddy paws, or you've just spilled a glass of red wine—messes at home happen. But carrying around a bulky, standard carpet cleaner can be cumbersome, so a portable option can be beneficial. While TikTokers love Bissell's Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner, the updated Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe model is on a whole new level when it comes to tackling everyday dirt and grime thanks to one major attachment.

Reviewers were impressed by the Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner's ability to lift and remove serious pet messes from car seats, rugs, upholstered furniture, and mattresses. With its expert stain-lifting attachments, the machine is well worth the $140 price tag. Use the updated stain trapper tool to lift and demolish liquid spills, or utilize the tough stain tool that scrubs and sucks away stubborn dirt.

Courtesy of Amazon

Buy It: Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner, ($140, Amazon)

There's a reason this portable carpet cleaner earned a top spot on Amazon's best-seller list in its category. Light-duty cleaning is possible all over your home with this 15-pound machine, and the compact size of 19.3 x 14.2 x 11.2 inches makes it plainless to store when not in use, so there's no need to worry about limited space. It's also easy to gauge when it's time to refill the 48-ounce tank due to two separate compartments for clean and dirty water. Although it's a robust spot cleaner, it's not the most ideal tool for full-room carpet cleaning.

One reviewer noted how efficiently the compact machine worked to clean up after their new puppy while also demolishing odors, leaving their couch "smelling fresh." Cleaning the machine is also a "breeze" thanks to the included hydro-rinse self-cleaning tool, which rinses your machine's hose after every use to keep it looking and smelling like new.

Customers loved how "perfectly effortless" the carpet cleaner was to use straight out of the box, without the need for tedious pretreating of blemished areas. Just fill the designated clean water tank with the cleaning fluid and water mixture, turn the device on, then press and hold the button under the nozzle while using a dragging motion over the affected area and watch it work. Another five-star reviewer raved that it was "satisfying to watch all the dirt and grime get sucked out" during the cleaning process.

Take the dread out of cleaning up everyday stains and spills with the lightweight and compact Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner.