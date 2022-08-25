Shoppers Are Obsessed with Bissell's Pet Carpet Cleaner That Removes Stains and Smells in Just a Few Passes

This portable little machine is perfect for tackling everyday messes.

By Wendy Vazquez
Published on August 25, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

BISSELL Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner Tout
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you're dealing with puppy training mishaps, reclaiming your favorite couch spot from your pet's muddy paws, or you've just spilled a glass of red wine—messes at home happen. But carrying around a bulky, standard carpet cleaner can be cumbersome, so a portable option can be beneficial. While TikTokers love Bissell's Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner, the updated Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe model is on a whole new level when it comes to tackling everyday dirt and grime thanks to one major attachment.

Reviewers were impressed by the Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner's ability to lift and remove serious pet messes from car seats, rugs, upholstered furniture, and mattresses. With its expert stain-lifting attachments, the machine is well worth the $140 price tag. Use the updated stain trapper tool to lift and demolish liquid spills, or utilize the tough stain tool that scrubs and sucks away stubborn dirt.

BISSELL Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner
Courtesy of Amazon

Buy It: Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner, ($140, Amazon)

There's a reason this portable carpet cleaner earned a top spot on Amazon's best-seller list in its category. Light-duty cleaning is possible all over your home with this 15-pound machine, and the compact size of 19.3 x 14.2 x 11.2 inches makes it plainless to store when not in use, so there's no need to worry about limited space. It's also easy to gauge when it's time to refill the 48-ounce tank due to two separate compartments for clean and dirty water. Although it's a robust spot cleaner, it's not the most ideal tool for full-room carpet cleaning.

One reviewer noted how efficiently the compact machine worked to clean up after their new puppy while also demolishing odors, leaving their couch "smelling fresh." Cleaning the machine is also a "breeze" thanks to the included hydro-rinse self-cleaning tool, which rinses your machine's hose after every use to keep it looking and smelling like new.

Customers loved how "perfectly effortless" the carpet cleaner was to use straight out of the box, without the need for tedious pretreating of blemished areas. Just fill the designated clean water tank with the cleaning fluid and water mixture, turn the device on, then press and hold the button under the nozzle while using a dragging motion over the affected area and watch it work. Another five-star reviewer raved that it was "satisfying to watch all the dirt and grime get sucked out" during the cleaning process.

Take the dread out of cleaning up everyday stains and spills with the lightweight and compact Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
person using portable bissell carpet cleaner inside car
The Best Portable Carpet Cleaners, According to Parents and Pet Owners
Carpet Cleaners
The 8 Best Carpet Cleaners for Pets, Whether You're Dealing with Pet Hair, Dirt, or Stains
Woman using a CRAFTSMAN wet/dry red vacuum
The 11 Best Shop Vacuums to Effortlessly Clean Up Liquid Spills on Any Floor Surface
best handheld vacuums
The 8 Best Handheld Vacuums for Quick Cleaning
best robot vacuums
We Tested 31 of the Best Robot Vacuums, and These 9 Are Actually Worth the Money
Cleaning Supplies
Here's Every Winner from Our 2022 Clean House Awards
iRobot Mop being used on a bathroom tile floor
The 12 Best Vacuums for Tile Floors, According to Thousands of Amazon Shoppers
Tineco iFLOOR Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
This All-in-One Vacuum Cleaner and Mop Is 'an Absolute Game Changer'—and It's on Sale
Hoover CleanSlate Plus Carpet
Even Pet Owners Say This Impressive Spot Cleaner Makes Their Home 'Look and Smell Like New'
Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum
The Bissell Stick Vacuum We Named 'Best Affordable Model' Is a 'Miracle Worker,' According to Shoppers
Bissell Professional Power Shot Oxy Carpet Spot
I Thought I Had Ruined the Cloth Seats in My Car, but This Bissell Spot Cleaner Saved the Day
Steam Mop
The 8 Best Steam Mops for Every Type of Floor
iRobot Braava Jet Robot Mop on a tile floor with paw prints
The 10 Best Robot Mops to Make Cleaning Your Floors Easier
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum
This Is the Best-Selling Upright Vacuum on Amazon, and You Can Scoop It Up for $70 Off Right Now
best shark vacuum for pet hair buying guide
The Best Shark Vacuums for Pet Hair, According to Our In-Depth Testing
THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon's Most Popular Handheld Car Vacuum Is on Sale for $23