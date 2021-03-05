The Best Wet/Dry Vacuums to Effortlessly Clean Up Debris in Minutes

From top power tool company Stanley comes the SL18115P wet/dry vac that effortlessly sucks up liquid spills, dirt, and larger bits of rubble like sawdust and drywall debris. Available in four sizes ranging from five to 10 gallons, this shop vac is simple to operate thanks to its 10-foot power cord and swiveling wheels. More than 4,000 shoppers left the appliance a five-star rating on Amazon, with many raving that it’s effective and powerful despite being smaller than other options. Its compact size makes it easy to maneuver and it also comes with several convenient accessories—including extension wands, a crevice nozzle, and a floor brush—that make it even more versatile.

One shopper called it “the best purchase” they’ve ever made and wrote: “Not only can this thing clean out your car better than a dealership, [but also] I used it in the first week we had it when I dropped a large 3-wick candle on my patio. Glass was everywhere. This cleaned it up in no time. Great investment!" Another called it a “great all-purpose vac” that’s “super for pet hair.”

Buy It: Stanley SL18115P Wet/Dry Vac (Starting at $67, Amazon)