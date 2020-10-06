The 13 Best Vacuums for Tile Floors, According to Thousands of Amazon Reviews

Convenience often comes with a higher cost, but in the case of this robot vacuum, the ease of use is well worth the investment. Not only does this robot vacuum clean tile floors, but it also empties itself after each use. All you have to do is turn it on—using an app, no less—and eventually empty out the disposal bag when it gets full. One reviewer who uses this on tile, hardwood, and even a large plush area rug describes the self-emptying feature as “completely worth the extra cost. It knows when it’s full, goes back to the base to empty itself, and then goes right back to where it left off.”

Buy It: iRobot Roomba i7+ with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $799 (originally $999.99)