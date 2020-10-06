The 13 Best Vacuums for Tile Floors, According to Thousands of Amazon Reviews

Love it or hate it, vacuuming is a chore that needs to be done at least once a week, especially on hard surfaces like tile floors that highlight dust, debris, and pet hair. To make the job easier and more enjoyable—or, at the very least, tolerable—invest in the right tool. We've rounded up 13 vacuums, including cordless, handheld, and robot versions, that keep tile floors spotless.
If you live in a house with tile floors, you might wonder whether you should sweep or vacuum. While both have their place when it comes to cleaning floors, brooms typically push around dirt and debris while vacuums pull it away from the floor and into the appliance.
When you sweep, dirt is not only being pushed into the dustpan—likely leaving some dust behind in the crevices of each tile—but it’s also being pushed into the air. Vacuuming, on the other hand, uses suction to not only remove dirt and debris but also contain it so it’s easier to toss out.
Before you start vacuuming, it’s important to figure out what kind of vacuum is best for your tile floors. While a standard upright vacuum will always be a classic, there is a wide variety of vacuums to shop right now, including many that are designed specifically to clean tile floors. Whether you’re looking for the best wet-dry vacuum so you can get the benefits of both sweeping and mopping, or you’re interested in trying out a top-rated robot vacuum, there’s a vacuum available for every type of cleaning preference.
To help you sort through the best vacuums online and determine which one is the best fit for your home, we scoured thousands of reviews to figure out which ones are worth purchasing. The following 13 vacuums have garnered countless glowing reviews and can all be found on Amazon.
Lightweight and flexible, this multi-surface corded vacuum checks several boxes when it comes to a powerful, all-in-one cleaning tool. Built-in controls allow you to easily switch between hard surface and carpet cleaning, which means you can seamlessly glide from your kitchen to the living room without turning it off or swapping with another tool. This stick vacuum can also be converted into a hand vacuum, which allows you to clean hard-to-reach crevices. One customer described it as “a pretty powerful small vacuum” and said, “I rarely have to go over a space several times to get it clean.”
Buy It: Shark Rocket Corded Bagless Stick Vacuum, $174.15 (originally $199.99)
Convenience often comes with a higher cost, but in the case of this robot vacuum, the ease of use is well worth the investment. Not only does this robot vacuum clean tile floors, but it also empties itself after each use. All you have to do is turn it on—using an app, no less—and eventually empty out the disposal bag when it gets full. One reviewer who uses this on tile, hardwood, and even a large plush area rug describes the self-emptying feature as “completely worth the extra cost. It knows when it’s full, goes back to the base to empty itself, and then goes right back to where it left off.”
Buy It: iRobot Roomba i7+ with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $799 (originally $999.99)
A cordless vacuum offers more flexibility and freedom than one that needs to be plugged in, allowing you to get from room to room with ease. If you’re tired of the limitations of a corded vacuum, then it’s time to upgrade to this cordless, battery-powered vacuum. Shoppers praise this stick vacuum for being lightweight and easy to maneuver under and around furniture. Plus, there’s a helpful battery fuel gauge that lets you know when it’s time to recharge.
Buy It: Hoover Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $100.20 (originally $179.99)
This lightweight vacuum is undoubtedly the best bang for your buck. For just $30, you actually get three vacuums in one: a stick, a handheld, and a stair vacuum. Easily convert the versatile machine into the mode that makes the most sense, whether you want to clean hard surfaces, carpet, or the tight crevices on stairs. Adding to the convenience, this Bissell vacuum is compact and weighs only three pounds. “It's a lifesaver,” wrote a shopper. “It is lightweight and easy to carry around, and it’s such a great price!”
Buy It: Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum, $29.99
The next time you’re about to pull out a mop after vacuuming, consider how much easier life would be if you had a tool that did both. This multisurface cleaner vacuums and washes floors at the same time. Plus, it features a two-tank system that keeps clean and dirty water separate. A reviewer who typically uses both a mop and vacuum said, “This has knocked the time down from a solid 3.5-hour task to just one hour and the floors are TWICE as clean.”
Buy It: Bissell CrossWave Floor and Carpet Cleaner, $249.99
Sometimes you don’t want to pull out your heavy-duty vacuum for a little mess. If there is a small spill in the kitchen or a pile of pet hair on your tile floors, then a handheld vacuum should do the trick. This top-rated handheld vacuum from Black + Decker has more than 30,000 reviews and is praised for its ease of use, strong suction, and long-lasting charge. Reviewers also love the reusable filter and dirt bowl—just wash them between uses and easily pop back in when you’re ready. One customer wrote that this handheld vacuum is their “go-to vacuum for quick pickups” and another said, “I didn’t know a handheld vacuum existed that was this good.”
Buy It: Black+Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum, $54 (originally $59.99)
Packed with smart capabilities, this best-selling robot vacuum will completely change your cleaning routine. With features that include smart sensors, adaptive navigation, and even the ability to schedule a cleanup using the iRobot app or Alexa, this vacuum takes cleaning to a new level. Whether you have a busy schedule or simply want to tackle another task, this robot vacuum can be trusted to get the job done without supervision. “We have mostly tile and hardwood floors throughout and she cruises through rooms and over general rugs such as bathmats and area rugs with ease,” one reviewer wrote.
Buy It: iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $249 (originally $279.99)
Designed to glide across hard surfaces just as easily as carpet, this cordless stick vacuum is a must if you have ceramic tile floors. Although it’s lightweight and easy to maneuver, this vacuum is powerful and uses a soft roller brush to pick up large debris and fine dust alike. One reviewer says this vacuum is “the most convenient household tool” and wrote, “I lift it off the charger, run the vacuum over hardwoods, ceramic tiles, and area rugs in a few short minutes, [then] dump the dust/dirt in seconds with one push over the kitchen garbage can.”
Buy It: Dyson Cyclone V10 Cordless Stick Vacuum, from $439.99
While dry mopping is a quick and easy way to get tile floors a bit cleaner than a regular vacuum alone, there’s another household tool that takes it up a notch. Enter: this two-in-one vacuum cleaner and steamer. The multifunctional device doubles down on cleaning, which results in less time spent vacuuming and mopping. One reviewer who lives with two cats and two dogs praised the steam vacuum, saying, “it leaves no streaks, the suction is amazing, and it's so easy to use.” This steam vacuum can be used on ceramic tile, hardwood, linoleum, and granite or marble.
Buy It: Bissell Symphony Pet Steam Vacuum Cleaner, from $219
Designed specifically with pet hair in mind, this wet/dry vacuum is a must-have if you live with pets that shed. The multisurface appliance works just as well on tile floors as it does on rugs and hardwood. With its dual-action function, you can easily clean up all types of pet-related messes, made even easier by features like a tangle-free brush roll and a pet-hair strainer. “It works great on carpet too; gets all of the pet hairs out that most vacuums leave behind,” one shopper wrote. Plus, up to $10 of every purchase goes toward the Bissell Pet Foundation, which aims to help save homeless pets.
Buy It: Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All in One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $269.99 (originally $299.99)
The convenience of a robot vacuum combined with the power of a mop makes this device from iRobot worth consideration. Ideal for kitchen and bath floors that could use extra scrubbing, this two-in-one vacuum mop includes modes for wet mopping, damp mopping, and dry sweeping, and will automatically choose a mode depending on what type of jet pad you attach. The precision jet spray and square design also enable it to thoroughly clean those hard-to-reach places like around the toilet or underneath counters. “For a small little mop, it cleans all of my floors (laminate, tile, and wood) quite wonderfully,” a reviewer wrote. “All my floors get cleaned on one charge.”
Buy It: iRobot Braava Jet 240 Superior Robot Mop, from $179.99
A classic and reliable way to clean floors, an upright vacuum can always be trusted to get the job done. This best-selling upright vacuum by Shark comes with all of the perks of a standard upright vacuum—powerful suction, a dual-action roller brush, and several attachments to clean hard-to-reach spots—as well as a few standout features, including an anti-allergen seal with a HEPA filter and swivel steering for increased maneuverability. “The head flexes and bends and scoots everywhere I want it to go,” said one customer. “It's hands-down the best vacuum cleaner I've ever used.”
Buy It: Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum, $169.99 (originally $199.99)
Handheld, cordless, and upright vacuums all have their place when it comes to cleaning, but so does a canister vacuum. It’s a good idea to have one of these heavy-duty vacuums at the ready whenever you need to clean the whole house. This top-rated canister vacuum by Eureka was designed for bare floors like tile and hardwood and is equipped with a 20-foot power cord and long hose to extend its reach. One shopper praised this vacuum for being “quite powerful and easy to maneuver, fantastic on bare floors, and easy to store.”
Buy It: Eureka Mighty Mite 3670 Corded Canister Vacuum, from $69.99