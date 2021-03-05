The 9 Best Stick Vacuums for All Your Cleaning Needs, According to Reviews

Cleaning your floors can be a time-consuming and tedious process—especially if you're using a clunky old vacuum cleaner. If you're looking for a lighter model with more maneuverability, consider one of the best stick vacuums of 2021.
These handy gadgets have the same suction power as corded models and can pick up as much dirt and dust as their traditional counterparts. However, their cordless design allows you to clean the entire house without stopping to switch outlets or untangle a long power cord. Not to mention their compact size means they take up less storage space, making them a great option for small spaces.
Like most appliances, there are hundreds of stick vacuums to choose from. So to help you find the right option for your home, we scoured the internet for the devices shoppers say are actually worth buying. These stick vacuums not only have thousands of five-star reviews, but many of them also boast innovative features like HEPA filtration systems and LED lights that help you see debris.
These are the 9 best stick vacuums, according to customer reviews:
No matter what type of stick vacuum you're looking for, there's likely an option on this list that will fit your budget and meet your home's cleaning requirements. With options including a cordless vacuum that's great at picking up pet hair, a model with a super long battery life, and an affordable vacuum that's less than $100, these are the nine stick vacuums that shoppers use to keep their homes in tip-top shape.
With nearly 12,000 five-star ratings, this Moosoo stick vacuum is one of the most popular options on Amazon. The lightweight gadget seamlessly switches between hard surfaces and carpeting, and its ergonomic handle makes it super easy to maneuver around the house. In addition to a powerful suction that efficiently picks up dirt and debris, the vacuum also features a HEPA filtration system that removes up to 99% of microscopic dust particles. “I don’t think I’ve ever loved an item more,” raved one shopper. “I HATE cleaning, especially with our old big chunky vacuum. This thing changed the game! I use this vacuum multiple times a day, it’s great for cleaning up after a messy 1-year-old. We have friends who have a Dyson that they swear by, and they’ve all said that this is comparable for a fraction of the price!”
Buy It: Moosoo Cordless 4-In-1 Stick Vacuum, $120 (originally $140), Amazon
Thousands of pet owners say this Bissell stick vacuum is their go-to appliance for removing unwanted pet hair. Its tangle-free brush prevents pet hair from getting stuck, while the crevice tool with LED light helps you see debris. Along with three cleaning modes, the vacuum can convert to a handheld model, so you can easily clean hard-to-reach places. Plus, with each purchase of a vacuum, the brand funds one pet adoption fee through its Bissell Pet Foundation. “What an amazing vacuum,” wrote one shopper. “I have two dogs and a cat, so lots of pet fur to pick up, and this vacuum did it with ease. I love that it’s cordless, it makes going room to room a breeze. I’m even able to clean my stairs without any hassle. The suction is powerful and I have no tangled hair left to clean out after.”
Buy It: Bissell Iconpet Cordless Stick Vacuum, $249 (originally $350), Amazon
While this stick vacuum works on all types of flooring, it comes with six different attachments that make it easy to clean carpet and upholstered furniture. Shoppers love its powerful suction capabilities and the fact that it has an extra-large dustbin that's spacious enough to clean the entire house before having to empty it. What’s more, the vacuum filters and stainless strainers are removable, making them easy to clean. “This vacuum really picks up dirt and dog fur from carpet, furniture, and tile floor,” said one customer. “Easy to assemble, lightweight with powerful suction. It’s nice that it comes with different attachments, so I can use them for car, ceiling, and even bedding. Battery charges fast. The flexible motorized LED head made cleaning easier. Exactly what I was looking for.”
Buy It: Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum, $153 (originally $220), Amazon
Weighing less than six pounds, this Tineco stick vacuum is super lightweight and easy to navigate, meaning it will clean your hard floors without causing any damage or excess wear and tear. It features a four-stage HEPA filtration system to capture particles as small as .3 microns in size, and it has a one-touch dustbin for easy cleanup. The vacuum also comes with wall-mounted storage and a charging dock. One customer called it a “very effective vacuum” before adding, “After a couple weeks use, I like it very much. It becomes my daily routine to clean my dog’s hair on the hard floor. My house is much cleaner than before. It is very light, easy to maneuver. Two batteries rotating always allows me to complete the cleaning. The noise level is very low but the suction is powerful. Transparent dustbin shows me how effective it is and when I need to clean.”
Buy It: Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Stick Vacuum, $260 (originally $319), Amazon
At just $80, this Aposen cordless stick vacuum is the most budget-friendly option on our list, and shoppers say it works just as well as its more expensive counterparts. Not only does it capture up to 99% of dust and debris, but it also has a narrow cleaning head that can swivel up to 280 degrees sideways to help you clean corners and underneath furniture efficiently. “What a fantastic vacuum cleaner,” wrote one reviewer. “The advantage of it being cordless, flexibility of movement of the sweeper, and lightweight certainly makes this chore easy-peasy. You do not have to worry about replacing any filters. I used it for my hardwood floors throughout the house and it sucked up every little microscopic piece of dust.”
Buy It: Aposen Cordless Stick Vacuum ($81, Amazon)
If you’re looking for a top-of-the-line stick vacuum, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend this Dyson option. The appliance has a handy LED screen that gives you reports on the vacuum’s performance to help you choose a cleaning mode. It also lets you know how much run time the battery has left and gives you maintenance reminders. “The most amazing vacuum EVER. Hands down,” said one customer. “This is going to sound like a paid review, but it’s most definitely NOT. I’m 52 years old and have been buying appliances since I was 23 years old. I have to say that hands down this is the best appliance I’ve ever purchased. Despite being a wonderfully lightweight and cordless vacuum, it has performed beyond comparison to all other vacuums I’ve purchased in my life, and nearly all of them were expensive ones. This vacuum sucks up every minuscule particle of dirt effortlessly, and it does it all on plenty of battery power. The price tag might be a hard pill to swallow for most people, but I’m telling you that it’s completely worth it.”
Buy It: Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Stick Vacuum, $600 (originally $700), Amazon
If you have a large house, invest in a stick vacuum with a long battery life so you can clean the entire place without having to stop to recharge. Thousands of Amazon shoppers are fans of this Orfeld option because the battery can last up to 50 minutes on a single charge. They also love that it has a swivel steering system, two powerful cleaning modes, and a smart-seal allergen system that locks in 99% of particles. “I was in the market for a cordless vacuum and this literally checked all my boxes,” said one customer. “Versatile, quiet, long battery life, and great suction power. I have two dogs, so suction power is the biggest part for me. I was able to vacuum the whole house (we have hardwood and tile) without having to recharge or empty the canister (something that’s never happened with a cordless before). I am beyond impressed with this vacuum and so happy I chose this one.”
Buy It: Orfeld Cordless Stick Vacuum, $120 (originally $180), Amazon
This innovative Shark vacuum bends along the stick, giving you more flexibility to clean hard-to-reach spots like under furniture. The device weighs less than 10 pounds, so it’s lightweight enough to lift to clean areas like ceilings, curtains, and windowsills. Shoppers are obsessed with the vacuum’s versatility and durable design. “This one makes quick work of the regular vacuuming of our rugs and carpeted rooms, but even more so, is a champ on our hardwood, under the kitchen tables, around cabinets, and all those hard-to-reach places,” wrote one customer. “The cleaning of it is really intuitive and takes just a few moments to figure out how to clean the filter and release the debris that the vacuum sucked up. Love the two power settings. The best part is that it is not big, so it is not cumbersome to haul around the house or up and downstairs.”
Buy It: Shark DuoClean Cordless Stick Vacuum, $260 (originally $369), Amazon
This high-tech Tineco vacuum features a smart sensor technology that detects what’s in the appliance’s path and will wash or vacuum accordingly. Customers love that the vacuum cuts their cleaning time in half and that the LED screen gives them real-time reports on the device’s performance. “I am obsessed with this thing,” raved one reviewer. “Makes cleaning up the floor after a messy toddler eats dinner a breeze. The suction power is awesome and based on the color of the dirty water, I’d imagine it’s doing a good job cleaning my floors. My dad even walked into my house the day after I first used it and said the floors look brighter. It moves super easily and does not leave a ton of water behind on the floor—it dries quickly.”
Buy It: Tineco iFloor3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum ($300, Amazon)