The 9 Best Stick Vacuums for All Your Cleaning Needs, According to Reviews

If you’re looking for a top-of-the-line stick vacuum, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend this Dyson option. The appliance has a handy LED screen that gives you reports on the vacuum’s performance to help you choose a cleaning mode. It also lets you know how much run time the battery has left and gives you maintenance reminders. “The most amazing vacuum EVER. Hands down,” said one customer. “This is going to sound like a paid review, but it’s most definitely NOT. I’m 52 years old and have been buying appliances since I was 23 years old. I have to say that hands down this is the best appliance I’ve ever purchased. Despite being a wonderfully lightweight and cordless vacuum, it has performed beyond comparison to all other vacuums I’ve purchased in my life, and nearly all of them were expensive ones. This vacuum sucks up every minuscule particle of dirt effortlessly, and it does it all on plenty of battery power. The price tag might be a hard pill to swallow for most people, but I’m telling you that it’s completely worth it.”

