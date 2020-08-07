The Best Steam Mops for Sparkling Floors in No Time

With this highly-rated option by PurSteam, you’ll be able to tackle much more than just your floors. The handy 10-in-1 steam mop helps you clean your home quickly and easily thanks to a slew of convenient features. At the top of the list is its speed-heating system that creates steam in just 30 seconds, so you can use it to kill up to 99% of germs and bacteria from your floors and surfaces without the use of chemicals. It also comes with a collection of easy-to-use attachments, including a surface scrubber for heavy-duty messes, upholstery and grout brushes, a window cleaner, and a garment steamer to help you remove wrinkles from clothes. And since it has a whopping 7,000 positive reviews on Amazon, you can trust that you’re making a sound purchase. One customer called it a “miracle worker” while another said, “This thing is a lifesaver!”

