10 Best Robot Vacuums for Pet Hair, According to Thousands of Amazon Reviews

While we love our pets, we don’t love the hair they shed on our floors. Not only is it unpleasant to look at, but it also brings unwanted allergens, dirt, and debris into our homes. Luckily, there’s a solution, and it doesn’t involve countless rounds of sweeping, mopping, or vacuuming.
Robot vacuums have increasingly become a household essential thanks to their convenience and ease of use. Simply charge it, turn it on, and your robot vac is off to the races, leaving you with sparkling clean floors in the same amount of time it takes to cook dinner or watch an episode of your favorite TV show. Relying on this hands-free cleaning tool is especially useful when it comes to the near-daily task of picking up pet hair.
The best robot vacuums for pet hair have strong suction and should be optimal for your floor type, whether you have carpet, tile, or hardwood.
When it comes to usability, these vacuums offer a variety of features including self-charging, voice control capabilities, and even floor mapping. Whether you’re looking for a robot vacuum that self-empties or a robot vacuum with Wi-Fi, there are countless styles to choose from, and they all make picking up pet hair a breeze.
To help you find the right robot vacuum for your home, we sorted through thousands of top-rated customer reviews on Amazon to determine the 10 best robot vacuums for pet hair.
If you’re looking for a top-rated robot vacuum for pet hair, look no further than this model from iRobot. With thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon, customers love this robot vacuum for its smart technology compatibility, maneuverability, and ability to pick up pet hair from a variety of surfaces. Using an app or voice-control through Alexa or Google Assistant, you can effortlessly start a vacuuming session or schedule cleaning for a later time. One reviewer praised its multi-surface capabilities: “We have mostly tile and hardwood floors throughout and she cruises through rooms and over general rugs such as bathmats and area rugs with ease.” Another customer loved the vacuum’s suction power, specifically when it comes to pet hair. “We have a house full of cats and dogs and I’m impressed by the ability to collect animal hair efficiently.”
Buy It: iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $249 (originally $280)
A robot vacuum is already a handy way to clean the floors, but you can take its convenience one step further by opting for one that's self-emptying. This model from Shark makes the process of vacuuming your house even more hands-free with a bagless self-emptying bin that can hold up to 30 days worth of dirt and debris, depending on how often you vacuum. It’s also equipped with a self-cleaning brush, which is essential for picking up pet hair. One customer wrote that the “design of the self-cleaning brush roll is sleek” and they “do not see any hair tangled or wrapped [around the brush roll] after cleaning.” Another customer praised the hands-free emptying function and wrote, “No more messing with the grime-filled bin.”
Buy It: Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robotic Vacuum, $510 (originally $600)
To add an extra layer of cleanliness to your floors, follow up your vacuuming with mopping. Luckily, there’s a hybrid robot vacuum that can take all of the work out of both chores. The Kyvol Cybovac functions as both a vacuum and a mop—simply choose which mode you want to use and your floors will be sparkling clean in no time. Customers praise this vacuum for its suction power, battery life (it can last up to 150 minutes), and autonomous functions. “The most surprising part of this robot was its mopping ability,” wrote one reviewer. “It did a nice job keeping the dampness to a minimum and it was able to pick up a lot of dirt left over from vacuuming.”
Buy It: Kyvol Cybovac E31 Sweeping & Mopping Robot Vacuum, $300
At less than $200, this is one of the most affordable robot vacuums out there. Despite its low price tag, this vacuum is just as high-quality as its counterparts. Best for hard surfaces, the budget-friendly ILife robot vacuum gets high customer ratings for its quick and efficient ability to pick up pet hair, dust, food crumbs, and even cat litter. “We run it once or twice a day and it does a great job picking up dust and hair in between major weekly cleanings,” says one reviewer.
Buy It: ILife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $160
If you’re looking for a robot vacuum that can pick up pet hair in tight spaces, consider this model from Kyvol. The slim robot vacuum is less than three inches tall, which means it can easily glide underneath and around furniture. It also has three cleaning modes that are designed to extend coverage to hard-to-reach areas, like tight corners or along walls. Customers are also impressed by the compact vacuum’s intense suction power. “You can select it to auto-clean, spot clean, and select different suction powers,” said one reviewer. “The suction power is strong and I am surprised [by] how much dirt it picks up after just five minutes.”
Buy It: Kyvol Cybovac E20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $200 (originally $299)
This vacuum has several must-have features, including a powerful suction, mopping function, and customizable cleaning routes. But perhaps most impressive is its battery life. The Roborock vacuum can run for up to three hours, which makes it ideal for tackling larger spaces. Best of all, it returns to its charging station before it runs out of battery and will automatically resume cleaning once it’s charged again. “The battery life is amazing and can vacuum the entire house without needing to recharge,” said one reviewer. “We even have it mop the hardwood floors after all the vacuuming is done.”
Buy It: Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum, $650
If you’re going to splurge on a robot vacuum, let it be this one. The iRobot Roomba is self-emptying, Wi-Fi-enabled, compatible with smart technology (it is specifically designed to automatically map your home’s layout), and works on multiple surfaces. Plus, it’s equipped with rubber roller brushes, which are ideal for picking up pet hair without getting tangled. One customer with hardwood floors, many area rugs, and two cats acknowledged that while this robot vacuum is expensive, “it is astonishingly good, both at cleaning and the mapping.”
Buy It: iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $799 (originally $1,000)
While we adore our pets, we don’t love the allergens their fur brings into the house. To protect your home’s floor and air quality from unwanted allergens and dust, invest in a robot vacuum cleaner with a filter. This one from iMartine includes a washable HEPA filter and washable dust bin, which are both convenient and sustainable. Customers say the filter is easy to remove and clean. One reviewer wrote, “It has definitely reduced the amount of pet hair everywhere, plus my wife’s allergies have improved!”
Buy It: iMartine 1600Pa Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $160
The powerful suction on this vacuum allows it to pick up all types of pet hair, debris, and food crumbs from hardwood floors. It’s also equipped with anti-collision sensors that prevent it from running into furniture or falling down stairs. A reviewer with two long-haired dogs wrote that they “highly recommend this unit for shedding pets and hardwood floors.”
Buy It: Tesvor Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $230 (originally $280)
In order to efficiently pick up pet hair from carpet, you need a vacuum with powerful suction, and this robot vacuum delivers. With 1600Pa of suction, this vacuum can tackle medium-pile carpets as well as hardwood floors. Plus, large wheels allow it to swiftly maneuver over door ledges and across carpets. One reviewer, who purchased this vacuum specifically for its ability to clean carpet, says, “I haven’t vacuumed with an upright vacuum since we got [it]; that’s how well it works!”
Buy It: Goovi 1600Pa Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $197