10 Best Robot Vacuums for Pet Hair, According to Thousands of Amazon Reviews

A robot vacuum is already a handy way to clean the floors, but you can take its convenience one step further by opting for one that's self-emptying. This model from Shark makes the process of vacuuming your house even more hands-free with a bagless self-emptying bin that can hold up to 30 days worth of dirt and debris, depending on how often you vacuum. It’s also equipped with a self-cleaning brush, which is essential for picking up pet hair. One customer wrote that the “design of the self-cleaning brush roll is sleek” and they “do not see any hair tangled or wrapped [around the brush roll] after cleaning.” Another customer praised the hands-free emptying function and wrote, “No more messing with the grime-filled bin.”

Buy It: Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robotic Vacuum, $510 (originally $600)