The Best Portable Carpet Cleaners, According to Parents and Pet Owners

Bissell’s Little Green carpet cleaner has been on our radar for a while, but over the past year, it’s become somewhat of an Internet sensation. TikTok users discovered just how well the device works on stains and worn upholstery, and now videos featuring it have millions of views. Viral fame aside, the machine is fit for cleaning messes big and small. It has two removable tanks: one for fresh water and cleaning solution, and one for holding dirty water while using the powerful stain tool. Plus, the compact design allows you to clean hard-to-reach spots like the stairs, couch, and car. If you need more convincing, check out the more than 15,000 five-star ratings that shoppers have given the portable carpet cleaner on Amazon.

Buy It: Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner ($200, Amazon)