The 10 Best Pet Hair Removers for Every Surface

Pets bring so much joy into a household, but they also bring hair and sometimes lots of it. You can love your dog or cat unconditionally and still hate the sight of their fur and dander on couch cushions or your bedspread. But having a hassle-free pet hair remover tool on hand to clean up after your shedding animal can make all the difference in how you view your home.
No matter what surface bears the brunt of your pet's topcoat, there's a device that can help make it sparkle again. After reading hundreds of customer reviews, we rounded up the vacuums that work well on both carpeting and hard floors, including one from Bissell that doubles as a steamer to get rid of tough stains like muddy paw prints. And hundreds of shoppers have raved about this double-sided brush with a self-cleaning base that lets you tackle large areas without having to pause and wipe down the pad between sweeps.
To help you find the best pet hair remover for your home, we've selected the top-rated products available to buy online at Chewy, Amazon, Petco, or Bed Bath & Beyond right now.
With more than 400 five-star reviews, this eco-friendly tool isn’t like the lint rollers you’re used to. Instead of adhesives and tape, it picks up pet hair through an electrostatic charge, meaning no batteries or paper refills to worry about. Once the inner compartment is full of hair, simply empty it into a trash can with the push of a button. "This ChomChom Roller device works unbelievably well,” one dog owner wrote. “Just a few back-and-forth motions and my furniture has no more Westie hair… I literally cheered out loud the first time I used it! Finally, a product that does what it says it will and does it well.”
Buy It: ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover, ($25, Chewy)
Featuring two nozzles specifically designed to clean up after animals, this mini handheld vacuum is something pet parents constantly reach for. The rubber attachment is ideal for removing hair and dirt from carpeting and upholstery, while the suction comes in handy for picking up spilled kibble or cat litter. “This little guy is amazing!” a cat mom and five-star reviewer raved on Amazon. “This vacuum makes quick work of all my litter issues. No suction problems at all. It even sucks out the litter deep in the cracks between boards on the floor like it’s nothing.”
Buy It: Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum, ($37, Amazon)
Each edge on this triangular brush has a different purpose: The side with the largest comb is for tackling large areas quickly, the medium side is perfect for secondary sweeps, and the smallest comb side is ideal for deep cleaning small patches. Reviewers said the tool is particularly stellar at tidying up car interiors due to its unique shape. According to one professional auto detailer, who wrote that pet hair is one of their “biggest annoyances” on the job, the device does “very well with grabbing pet hair from the cheap carpet they put on the back of seats.”
Buy It: Analan Mini Pet Hair Remover Brush, $15 (originally $20), Amazon
No matter how much your pet sheds, this lightweight vacuum can handle the hair thanks to its self-cleaning brushroll and Dirt Engage technology, which works to remove deeply embedded debris on carpet and hard floors. Unlike other vacuums that tend to stir up dust, this cordless cleaner traps allergens inside the vacuum’s HEPA filter. It can also be converted into a handheld device for cleaning couch cushions or car seats. “The amount of dirt and hair it pulled up was shocking,” one satisfied customer said of the machine. “This vacuum is easy to use, maneuvers around corners nicely, and picks up hard-to-get crumbs from dog treats that get embedded into the rug.”
Buy It: Shark Rocket Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum, ($288, Amazon)
This all-in-one pet hair cleaner vacuums and steams floors at the same time, eliminating 99.9% of germs in the process. The appliance comes with two washable microfiber mop pads, one soft and one scrubby, plus a tank that allows you to empty the vacuum without having to get your hands dirty. One reviewer declared it a “must-have for dog owners,” adding, “It sucked up huge hair clumps my robot vacuum balled up and left behind.” An added bonus: A portion of your purchase goes to the Bissell Pet Foundation, whose mission is pet adoption.
Buy It: Bissell Symphony Pet All-In-One Vacuum and Steam Mop, ($220, Bed Bath & Beyond)
When it comes to large dog breeds, sometimes a brush or vacuum isn’t enough to get rid of all that pet hair. This super-sized roller has a long handle that makes it easy to clean wide areas and hard-to-reach places, like under a table. Each roll includes 25 tear-off sheets that are sticky enough to remove hair from drapes, rugs, and upholstery. One Petco shopper noted that it “picks every piece of debris up,” while another added: “This sure made quick work out of getting the hair up. So much faster than with a vacuum.”
Buy It: Well & Good Large Pet Hair Roller, ($28, Petco)
Remove loose hair directly from your pet with these deshedder gloves, which feature different-sized rubber nodules to massage your furry companion as you brush. Hair won’t stick to the raised interior, even if it’s wet, and the material is tear- and mildew-resistant. “I had previously ordered a pair of these for our Black Lab whose hair was everywhere,” one customer shared. “With these gloves, he LOVES getting his coat brushed and no more hair in the house! Best thing I have ever purchased for our doggy.”
Buy It: HandsOn All-In-One Pet Hair Remover Gloves, $25 (originally $30), Chewy
If your car is constantly covered in pet hair, this product could be a lifesaver. As you sweep the stone over fabric, upholstery, or carpet, the hair clings to it, easily ridding your vehicle of unsightly fur clumps. One five-star reviewer, who owns an auto detailing business, claimed that the stone saves them “at LEAST 2 hours” on the job when they’re dealing with a pet owner’s vehicle. “If you let your dog in your car, BUY ONE,” the shopper added. “It’s a massive time and frustration saver.” Note: The stone is not meant to be used on vinyl, plastic, leather, or other hard surfaces.
Buy It: S.M. Arnold 2-Pack Speedy Stone Pet Hair Remover, ($13, Amazon)
This pet hair remover brush expertly picks up fur and dander from fabric. Plus it’s compact, making it easy to store in a purse or glove compartment. It includes a self-cleaning base that wipes the brush off as you pull it out, making the entire process less time-consuming. “The holder/cleaner removes the hair on the first pass and stores it until you’re done,” one Amazon customer wrote of the base/brush combo. “I use this each morning to remove dog hair from the bed. It’s easier and faster than using a handheld vacuum.”
Buy It: Brellavi Pet Hair Removal Brush, ($22, Amazon)
Reduce shedding at the source with this stainless-steel tool that removes loose hair from your pet’s coat. The deshedder, which has a 4.9-star rating from Chewy shoppers, features an ergonomic handle for comfort and comes in various styles for both short- and long-haired dogs as well as cats. “This is a game-changer! I wish I had bought it years ago!” one satisfied reviewer commented, while another added, “Best product ever invented! Just push the button to release the hair.”
Buy It: FURminator Short Hair Dog Deshedding Tool, $30 (originally $39), Chewy