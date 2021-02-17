The 10 Best Pet Hair Removers for Every Surface

With more than 400 five-star reviews, this eco-friendly tool isn’t like the lint rollers you’re used to. Instead of adhesives and tape, it picks up pet hair through an electrostatic charge, meaning no batteries or paper refills to worry about. Once the inner compartment is full of hair, simply empty it into a trash can with the push of a button. "This ChomChom Roller device works unbelievably well,” one dog owner wrote. “Just a few back-and-forth motions and my furniture has no more Westie hair… I literally cheered out loud the first time I used it! Finally, a product that does what it says it will and does it well.”

Buy It: ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover, ($25, Chewy)