The Best HEPA Vacuum Cleaners for Allergy Season
Allergens always loom in the air outside, but they can also hide inside your home. Many of us are still spending a lot of time cooped up indoors, so it’s more important than ever to trap potentially irritating dust, pollen, and bacteria from your space. You can do so with top-rated air purifiers and vacuum cleaners with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters.
What Is a HEPA Filter?
A type of mechanical air filter, HEPA filters can remove nearly 100% of allergens, including airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns. Many popular appliance brands sell vacuums outfitted with these filters to provide a superior clean. You can find highly rated HEPA vacuums from Bissell, Hoover, Dyson, and more. These are the best vacuums for allergies since they not only remove dirt, dust, and debris from surfaces in your home, but they also trap allergens, so you can breathe easy year-round.
Many types of vacuums include HEPA filters, including standard upright options, sleek cordless devices, and compact handheld tools. Some include special features and attachments that make them the best HEPA vacuums for pets, while others are attractive because of their low price or versatility. Take a look at eight of the best HEPA vacuum cleaners, below.
- Best Overall: Bissell MultiClean Allergen Pet Upright Vacuum
- Best Heavy-Duty: Hoover Windtunnel Max Capacity Upright Vacuum
- Best Cordless: Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Vacuum
- Biggest Splurge: Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner
- Most Versatile: Shark S2 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum
- Best for Pets: Hoover Max Life Pro Pet Swivel Vacuum
- Best Value: Kenmore AllergenSeal Bagless Upright Vacuum
- Best Handheld: Bissell Cleanview Deluxe Corded Handheld Vacuum
Taking budget, household conditions, and allergy needs into consideration, there's a powerful vacuum with a HEPA filter that's right for you. Keep scrolling to learn more about the best HEPA vacuums available online right now, according to thousands of customer reviews.
Best Overall: Bissell MultiClean Allergen Pet Upright Vacuum
At less than $200, this vacuum cleaner comes at a great value, and hundreds of Amazon shoppers give it a five-star rating. The upright device removes dirt, dust, and hair from carpet or hard floors with powerful suction and a tangle-free brush roll. It’s also lightweight and swivels for easy steering. Most importantly, it has a HEPA-sealed allergen system capable of trapping 99.97% of allergens.
Best Heavy-Duty: Hoover Windtunnel Max Capacity Upright Vacuum
This heavy-duty HEPA vacuum can handle thick carpets and big messes as well as hard floors and everyday debris. It has a 1.5-liter dirt cup, which extends the amount of time you can clean without stopping to empty the bin, and it comes with multiple tools to help you reach tricky areas. There’s a crevice tool, a dusting brush, a multipurpose tool, and a 12-foot extension wand. “This is an incredible vacuum,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “The air instantly feels cleaner and the suction is awesome.”
Best Cordless: Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Vacuum
Cordless, sleek, and equipped with a four-part filtration system, this battery-powered vacuum cleaner has it all. First, a cyclone system separates large particles, then a mesh filter takes care of hair and dust, and a pre-filter blocks fine dust. Lastly, a HEPA filter eliminates tiny dust particles, leaving behind fresh air. On a full charge, you can use the vacuum for 40 minutes before returning it to its wall-mounted dock. It even converts into a handheld vacuum so you can clean hard-to-reach spots. More than 5,000 people give it a five-star rating on Amazon, and many reviewers note that the HEPA filter noticeably gets rid of allergens. “My allergies no longer flare up,” one wrote.
Biggest Splurge: Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner
If you’re willing to invest in a pricey yet effective HEPA vacuum, Dyson’s Ball Animal upright vacuum cleaner is one of the best options. Along with a HEPA filter, the bagless vacuum comes with a pet tool, an upholstery tool, a stair tool, and an extension wand. It’s lightweight, easy to navigate, and works well on thick carpeting and shag rugs. “With one big German shepherd and two cats, this is the perfect addition to our family,” one of the hundreds of five-star reviewers on Wayfair writes. “I swear that the carpet we have vacuums itself now.”
Most Versatile: Shark S2 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum
This versatile Shark vacuum cleans carpeted areas and hard surfaces alike. The canister lifts away with the press of a button, so you can easily move around to clean tight corners, stairs, and furniture. Plus, it comes with a 5-foot hose for reaching the ceiling and door frames. If you or someone in your household has allergies, you can rest easy knowing this vacuum has a HEPA filter to trap nearly 100% of dust and allergens. “I have allergies and this has cut my sneezing to almost none,” wrote one customer. “I sleep better and feel better.”
Best for Pets: Hoover Max Life Pro Pet Swivel Vacuum
Pet owners appreciate this HEPA vacuum cleaner that comes with multipurpose tools to remove fur and dirt from just about any surface. Its filtration system collects 99% of dust, allergens, and pet dander, while a brush roll removes debris from carpets, rugs, and hard floors. It also has LED headlights so you can find every last hidden mess. “This vacuum gets all the hair off everything,” according to one Amazon reviewer with two dogs and two cats. Others love the vacuum’s long cord, lightweight design, and strong suction power.
Best Value: Kenmore AllergenSeal Bagless Upright Vacuum
If you’re looking for an effective HEPA vacuum that won’t cost a small fortune, check out Kenmore’s upright vacuum cleaner. Weighing less than 14 pounds, it’s one of the most lightweight upright options on this list. It has swivel steering to easily move throughout your home, a detachable 10-foot wand for reaching the ceiling and underneath furniture, and a three-in-one tool for cleaning upholstery and crevices. Most importantly, it traps dander and dust with its HEPA filter system so you can breathe easy. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers give it a five-star rating, and many point out that it works well for the price. “Definitely a value for the buck,” writes a reviewer.
Best Handheld: Bissell Cleanview Deluxe Corded Handheld Vacuum
For quick cleanups and hard-to-reach messes, a handheld HEPA vacuum does the trick. This one from Bissell has an 18-foot power cord and comes with a wide-mouth tool, a crevice tool, and a hose. It’s lightweight and small enough to carry wherever you need to clean, whether that’s the sofa, the car, or the stairs. But don’t let its compact size fool you: It still offers powerful suction and has a HEPA filter to trap microscopic particles. “It's so easy to use, carry around, switch out attachments, and empty,” one shopper wrote. “This is easily the best handheld vacuum I've ever owned.”
