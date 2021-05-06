The Best HEPA Vacuum Cleaners for Allergy Season

If you’re looking for an effective HEPA vacuum that won’t cost a small fortune, check out Kenmore’s upright vacuum cleaner. Weighing less than 14 pounds, it’s one of the most lightweight upright options on this list. It has swivel steering to easily move throughout your home, a detachable 10-foot wand for reaching the ceiling and underneath furniture, and a three-in-one tool for cleaning upholstery and crevices. Most importantly, it traps dander and dust with its HEPA filter system so you can breathe easy. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers give it a five-star rating, and many point out that it works well for the price. “Definitely a value for the buck,” writes a reviewer.

Buy It: Kenmore AllergenSeal Bagless Upright Vacuum ($124, Amazon)