Handheld vacuums are far more versatile than standard upright vacuum cleaners. You can use them to clean hard-to-reach areas, like the floor of your car, the sliver of space between a piece of furniture and the wall, and even upholstery itself. Many are also lightweight and cordless for seamless maneuvering, and their compact size makes them easy to store no matter how much spare space you have.
On our search for the best handheld vacuums, we perused thousands of customer reviews and determined which devices stand out from the rest. Some have special features that make them ideal for pet owners, others are so lightweight that you'll be able to clean for hours without fatigue, and more still are attractive enough to leave out on display if you don't have anywhere to house another appliance. Whether you're shopping with pets, kids, or a tight budget in mind, there's a handheld vacuum cleaner for you.
Unsurprisingly, our finds include options from popular vacuum brands like Black+Decker, Bissell, and Hoover, but there are also handheld devices from lesser-known companies, including Eufy, Moosoo, and VacLife. Keep scrolling to learn more about the 12 best handheld vacuums for every budget, need, and style.
It should come as no surprise that Black+Decker's handheld dustbuster is at the top of this list. The brand is practically synonymous with handheld vacuum cleaners, and this cordless option has everything you could want. It comes with a washable dirt bowl, an extendable crevice tool, a quick-charging base, and a brush that flips out as needed. It also happens to be Amazon's best-selling handheld vacuum, and it has over 29,000 customer ratings.
Buy It: Black+Decker Cordless Lithium Ion Hand Vacuum, $54 (originally $60)
This handheld vacuum was specifically designed with pets in mind. It has plenty of top-notch features, like a rubber nozzle that attracts hair and pulls dirt from upholstery, carpet, and even car seats. Plus, the suction nozzle is great for cleaning dry messes. Although it's not cordless, a 16-foot power cord still allows for easy cleaning all over the house, and a bagless dirt cup makes emptying hair and debris a cinch. Cat and dog owners alike give the little vacuum five-star reviews on Amazon.
Buy It: Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum, $37
At just $30, this small but powerful dustbuster from Black+Decker comes at an incredible value. The affordable handheld vacuum cleaner works well on all types of messes, including dust and spilled cereal. It comes with a built-in crevice tool for getting into tight spaces, a long-lasting battery, and a washable dirt bowl and filter. You can even use the included wall mount to store and charge your vacuum out of sight without taking up valuable cabinet or closet space. As one Amazon reviewer wrote, "It is amazing for the price point."
This cordless handheld vacuum works wonders on car upholstery, especially since there's no need to fuss with a power cord reaching your vehicle. It comes with a fast-charging base that offers 30 minutes of uninterrupted power. The portable vacuum also includes a crevice tool, a brush tool, a large dust bowl, two washable filters, and a rubber jar attachment for sucking up liquids. It's no wonder the cleaning device has racked up over 1,700 five-star reviews on Amazon.
Buy It: Homasy Handheld Cordless Vacuum, $50 (originally $56)
If you're short on storage space, this compact cordless vacuum is a great option. It comes with a removable and rechargeable battery, and its lightweight design makes it easy to use for quick spills. Weighing in at just 3 pounds and measuring 16.5 by 6.5 inches, the small device is surprisingly powerful, according to Amazon reviewers. "It has great suction power and the battery lasts longer on a full charge than any dustbuster that I've ever had," one shopper wrote.
Buy It: Hoover ONEPWR Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $100
VacLife might not be as popular a brand as Black+Decker or Hoover, but its handheld vacuum has plenty of positive Amazon reviews and notable features that make it worthy of your attention. A versatile device, this vacuum comes with multiple tools for cleaning just about any surface. It has a dust brush for carpets and upholstery and a crevice nozzle that's made for getting into little nooks and crannies. It's cordless, so you can take it outside to clean your car and move throughout your home without the hassle of a power cord. It's also relatively quiet and can fully charge in under three hours.
Buy It: VacLife Handheld Cordless Vacuum, $35
While all handheld vacuums can pick up spills and tackle small household messes, not all of them come with carpet-cleaning abilities. The Bissell Pet Stain Eraser, however, does. Ideal for carpeted areas, upholstery, and car interiors, this compact cordless device sprays, scrubs, and sucks to remove stains caused by everything from pets to grass to wine. "This product is stinking awesome," one Amazon customer said. "I love how lightweight it is versus the power it offers."
Buy It: Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Cordless Carpet Cleaner, $85
This unique handheld vacuum is about as lightweight as it gets: 1.1 pounds, to be exact. The cordless mini vacuum comes with an upright charging dock (though it also works with a car charger) and a washable HEPA filter. You can choose between two suction speeds and use the included crevice tool or pet tool depending on the type of mess you're dealing with. "Don't let the size of this sleek little vacuum deter you from purchasing. It is rocking awesome," according to an Amazon reviewer.
Buy It: Moosoo Handheld Vacuum, $70 (originally $80)
Thanks to powerful cyclonic airstreams, this little vacuum provides a strong suction that's ideal for hardwood floors. It also has a crevice tool, a scrubbing brush, and an extra-large dust cup big enough to handle tough messes. And even if you're dealing with a considerable spill, you can easily eject the dust cup with the press of a button. This way, debris goes right into the trash instead of on your hands. It's just one of the reasons Target shoppers overwhelmingly gave the handheld vacuum five-star reviews.
Buy It: Shark UltraCyclone Pro Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $50 (originally $70)
This lightweight cordless stick vacuum effortlessly converts into a cordless handheld vacuum cleaner. You'll even get accessories, like a crevice tool and a dust brush, along with it. The vacuum has hundreds of five star reviews on Amazon from shoppers who say the handheld vacuum is simple to use and works great on small areas, like the car and baseboards.
Buy It: Eureka RapidClean Pro Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner and Handheld Vac, $135 (originally $150)
For those who appreciate style just as much as function, this handheld vacuum, which is about the size of a wine bottle, is just the thing. It's cordless and hardly weighs more than a pound, making it ideal for small household spills. A USB charger allows for convenient charging just about anywhere, and a crevice tool will help you clean in tight spaces. It's also sleek enough to leave out in the open if you're short on storage space.
Buy It: Eufy by Anker HomeVac Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, ($45.99)
This basic handheld vacuum from Dirt Devil gets the job done and comes at an affordable price. The bagless design includes a flip-up crevice tool and a 16-foot power cord. It's lightweight and easy to empty. Plus, it has nearly 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. "I love my little dirt devil," one reviewer wrote. "I do not know how I've gone so long without one. It has great suction power, is fairly lightweight, [and it's] easy to empty and clean."
Buy It: Dirt Devil Scorpion Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $33 (originally $40)