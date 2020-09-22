VacLife might not be as popular a brand as Black+Decker or Hoover, but its handheld vacuum has plenty of positive Amazon reviews and notable features that make it worthy of your attention. A versatile device, this vacuum comes with multiple tools for cleaning just about any surface. It has a dust brush for carpets and upholstery and a crevice nozzle that's made for getting into little nooks and crannies. It's cordless, so you can take it outside to clean your car and move throughout your home without the hassle of a power cord. It's also relatively quiet and can fully charge in under three hours.