This Impressive Pet Stain Remover Has Nearly 3,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon

Having pets means you're bound to experience an accident at some point. Prepare for unsightly stains with the proper cleaning supplies. One product that pet owners shopping on Amazon say is a "legitimate miracle" is the Angry Orange Pet Stain Remover. The enzyme stain remover is ideal for spot-cleaning everything your pet might leave behind (and we mean everything).
The cleaning essential comes in a 32-ounce bottle and has earned nearly 3,000 five-star ratings from satisfied customers, some of whom compare it to top pet stain remover brands like Nature's Miracle. It includes essential oils that leave behind a pleasant citrus scent and blocks unwanted odors.
"The stains came out right away and the odor is gone too," one reviewer on Amazon wrote, posting an unbelievable before-and-after photo. "I like that you can choose between more of a misty spray and a directed spray. You also only need a little bit of the product, so I think the big bottle will last for a long time."
Buy It: Angry Orange Enzyme Pet Cleaner, ($20, Amazon)
Shoppers say the Angry Orange stain solution works well as an ordinary carpet cleaner, too—it's not just for messes caused by pets. "Angry Orange is the first cleaner that quickly and effectively removed not only pet stains, but also stains from high traffic areas by front door and hallways," one shopper wrote. "This is the last pet stain remover I am ever going to buy."
Whether you're in the market for a quality product to clean up after pets or just a spot cleaner for carpets and furniture, you'll want to consider Angry Orange enzyme stain remover for just $20 on Amazon.