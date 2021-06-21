24 Cleaning and Organizing Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now-Including an iRobot Roomba for $100 Off

Save big on popular vacuums, carpet cleaners, kitchen organizers, and more.
By Lily Gray
June 21, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and this year, the deals are better than ever. While the annual retail event is best known for its discounts on smart home devices, TVs, and kitchen appliances, it also has major savings on cleaning and organizing essentials. So if you've been waiting for prices to drop on a certain vacuum or kitchen organizer, there's never been a better time to shop.

From now until 11:59 p.m. PT on June 22, you can shop deals on high-ticket items including the iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaner for 33% off and the Medify air purifier that has over 1,500 five-star ratings for less than $85.

If you're a pet owner, don't miss out on the amazing deals on vacuums and stain removers from brands like Shark and Bissell. For those seeking perfectly steamed and stain-free carpets, check out the must-see sale on this best-selling Hoover pet carpet cleaner for 38% off.

You can also shop handy kitchen storage items including bar carts, food storage containers, and kitchen baker's racks for as little as $22. Plus, there are major deals on home organizers like garment racks, bathroom storage solutions, and convertible furniture that can double as storage units, too.

Whether you're upgrading your cleaning arsenal or finally investing in organizers to achieve that orderly closet, now's the time to save big. Note: Only Prime members can benefit from the sale event, so we recommend signing up for a free 30-day trial if you haven't already. Keep scrolling, and happy shopping!

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Kitchen Organizing Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Home Organizing Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Vacuum and Cleaning Deals

Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com