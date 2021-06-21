24 Cleaning and Organizing Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now-Including an iRobot Roomba for $100 Off
Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and this year, the deals are better than ever. While the annual retail event is best known for its discounts on smart home devices, TVs, and kitchen appliances, it also has major savings on cleaning and organizing essentials. So if you've been waiting for prices to drop on a certain vacuum or kitchen organizer, there's never been a better time to shop.
From now until 11:59 p.m. PT on June 22, you can shop deals on high-ticket items including the iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaner for 33% off and the Medify air purifier that has over 1,500 five-star ratings for less than $85.
If you're a pet owner, don't miss out on the amazing deals on vacuums and stain removers from brands like Shark and Bissell. For those seeking perfectly steamed and stain-free carpets, check out the must-see sale on this best-selling Hoover pet carpet cleaner for 38% off.
You can also shop handy kitchen storage items including bar carts, food storage containers, and kitchen baker's racks for as little as $22. Plus, there are major deals on home organizers like garment racks, bathroom storage solutions, and convertible furniture that can double as storage units, too.
Whether you're upgrading your cleaning arsenal or finally investing in organizers to achieve that orderly closet, now's the time to save big. Note: Only Prime members can benefit from the sale event, so we recommend signing up for a free 30-day trial if you haven't already. Keep scrolling, and happy shopping!
Best Kitchen Organizing Deals
- KitchenAid Full Size Dish Rack, $40 (originally $63)
- Amazon Basics Three-Shelf Storage Unit, $25 (originally $43)
- Rubbermaid Brilliance Storage 16-Piece Plastic Storage Containers, $35 (originally $60)
- Amazon Basics Kitchen Storage Baker's Rack, $56 (originally $89)
- Anchor Hocking 16-Piece Glass Food Storage Containers, $22 (originally $30)
- Nathan James Sage Retro Mid-Century Round Rolling Bar Cart, $70 (originally $124)
- Vasagle Three-Tier Kitchen Serving Bar Chart, $48 (originally $71)
Best Home Organizing Deals
- Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes Set of Six, $16 (originally $22)
- Youdenova Rolling Clothing Rack, $42 (originally $53)
- Amazon Basics Upholstered Storage Ottoman, $105 (originally $150)
- Nathan James Carlie Five-Shelf Bookcase Display, $168 (originally $234)
- Amazon Basics Four Cube Grid Wire Storage Shelves, $24 (originally $34)
- Songmics Storage Drawer Units, $44 (originally $66)
- Vasagle Multifunctional Bathroom Storage Cabinet, $65 (originally $83)
- Fiducial Home 10-Tier Shoe Rack, $20 (originally $32)
Best Vacuum and Cleaning Deals
- iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, $200 (originally $300)
- Shark NV752 Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum, $169 (originally $320)
- Bissell Smart HEPA Purifier, $160 (originally $230)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base, $320 (originally $600)
- Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner, $80 (originally $130)
- Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $130 (originally $220)
- Shark Steam Pocket Mop and Hard Floor Cleaner, $55 (originally $100)
- Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $170 (originally $260)
- Medify HEPA Air Purifier, $84 (originally $119)